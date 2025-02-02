WATCH: Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell reacts to win over Missouri

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
Tennessee and Florida met in a top 10 SEC clash Saturday. Here's what happened.
My thoughts on Tennessee basketball's dominating win over Florida in Knoxville.
A Zakai Zeigler-less Tennessee is looking to get revenge on Florida after a blowout loss in Gainesville.
Tennessee basketball will be without its senior point guard for its game against Florida.
Here is everything you need to know about the Vols' rematch with the Gators on Saturday.
Tennessee and Florida met in a top 10 SEC clash Saturday. Here's what happened.
My thoughts on Tennessee basketball's dominating win over Florida in Knoxville.
A Zakai Zeigler-less Tennessee is looking to get revenge on Florida after a blowout loss in Gainesville.