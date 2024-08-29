With just two days until kick-off, media members received a tour of Neyland Stadium. Here are some images and video from the day inside of one of the most historic stadiums in college football. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Concession upgrades

This season, Neyland Stadium will feature contactless options to order food, drinks and other concessions. With over 200 additional points of service, the goal is to uncongest some of the concourses by getting fans out of the hallways.

New suites

It had been about 14 years since the suites on the sixth level of the skyboxes were updated. That's no longer the case as there is plenty of new amenities in this area.

New sound systems

JBL speakers have been brought in across the overhang on the lower bowl to upgrade the sound experience in these sections. There are possible upgrades coming alongside these as 2024 will be monitored to see if additional improvements need to be put in.

Shields-Watkins Field