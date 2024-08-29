PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

WATCH/LOOK: Tennessee football's Neyland Stadium undergoes renovations

Neyland Stadium on August 29, 2024.
Neyland Stadium on August 29, 2024. (Ryan Sylvia | VolReport.com/Rivals.com)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

With just two days until kick-off, media members received a tour of Neyland Stadium.

Here are some images and video from the day inside of one of the most historic stadiums in college football.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Concession upgrades

This season, Neyland Stadium will feature contactless options to order food, drinks and other concessions. With over 200 additional points of service, the goal is to uncongest some of the concourses by getting fans out of the hallways.

New suites

It had been about 14 years since the suites on the sixth level of the skyboxes were updated. That's no longer the case as there is plenty of new amenities in this area.

New sound systems

JBL speakers have been brought in across the overhang on the lower bowl to upgrade the sound experience in these sections. There are possible upgrades coming alongside these as 2024 will be monitored to see if additional improvements need to be put in.

Shields-Watkins Field

Outside of the pilot logo, nothing new here. Just the beautiful green grass that serves as the playing surface at Neyland Stadium being done up for Saturday's contest.

–––––

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

–––––

