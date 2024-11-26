WATCH: Rick Barnes, Chaz Lanier recap Baha Mar Championship

Tennessee returned from The Bahamas triumphant and with a clearer picture of where the team is ahead of the final month of its non-conference slate.

The Vols, who jumped into the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 this week at No. 7 after winning two games in dominant fashion over Virginia and Baylor in the Baha Mar Championship, are unbeaten heading into the final month of their non-conference slate.

Chaz Lanier was among the catalysts of Tennessee's successful two-game stretch, sparking a second-half rout of Virginia last Thursday before turning around and setting an early tone with 25 first half points in the Vols' 77-62 win against Baylor the following day.

A day before Tennessee (6-0) returns home to host UT Martin (2-4) at Food City Center on Wednesday (4 p.m. ET, SEC Network+), head coach Rick Barnes and Lanier recapped the Baha Mar Championship, talked about where the Vols are six games into the season, the loss of sophomore forward J.P. Estrella and more on Tuesday.

