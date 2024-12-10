WATCH: Rick Barnes, Zakai Zeigler recap Tennessee's win over Miami

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
Everything you need to know about Tennessee’s game against Miami in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday.
Another Tennessee wide receiver is in the transfer portal.
Josh Heupel isn't worried about the cold weather playing a factor in Tennessee's game against Ohio State.
Tennessee men’s basketball is the No. 1 team in college basketball.
Where Lady Vols basketball is ranked in the latest edition of the AP Poll.
