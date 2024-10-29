WATCH: Rodney Garner, Kelsey Pope, Tennessee players talk Kentucky seek

in other news
Why Tennessee used an unusual lineup that coughed up its lead vs. Indiana
Rick Barnes used a lineup of mostly newcomers as the Vols lead slipped away. Here's why.
Reacting to Tennessee basketball's loss to Indiana in its exhibition
Video of our reactions to Tennessee basketball falling in its exhibition with Indiana on Sunday.
WATCH: Rick Barnes, Tennessee players react to exhibition vs. Indiana
Video of Rick Barnes, Felix Okpara and Jordan Gainey meeting with the media after loss to Indiana.
What we learned from Tennessee basketball's exhibition vs. Indiana
Takeaways from Tennessee basketball's preseason exhibition against Indiana in Knoxville.
Tennessee falls to Indiana in top 20 exhibition clash
Tennessee played Indiana in a basketball charity exhibition on Sunday. Here's what happened.
in other news
Why Tennessee used an unusual lineup that coughed up its lead vs. Indiana
Rick Barnes used a lineup of mostly newcomers as the Vols lead slipped away. Here's why.
Reacting to Tennessee basketball's loss to Indiana in its exhibition
Video of our reactions to Tennessee basketball falling in its exhibition with Indiana on Sunday.
WATCH: Rick Barnes, Tennessee players react to exhibition vs. Indiana
Video of Rick Barnes, Felix Okpara and Jordan Gainey meeting with the media after loss to Indiana.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
- OT
- TE
- SDE
- CB
- PRO
- OLB
- S
- WR
- SDE
- WDE