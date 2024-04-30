WATCH: Tennessee 2027 QB target Stephen Gyermeh II Elite 11 performance
The Elite 11 regional in Atlanta recently wrapped up with many talented quarterbacks in attendance.
This included Tennessee targets such as Faizon Brandon and other notable athletes like Julian Lewis and Antwann Hill.
The Vols had a 2027 quarterback target competing at the event, as well, with Stephen Gyermeh showing off what he has to offer.
Gyermeh has a 6-foot, 194-pound frame from Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia. The current unranked athlete holds one offer which is Louisville, however, he has visited many schools including his visit to Tennessee back in November.
The talented quarterback released a video on Twitter/X of his highlights from the showcase.
Take a look at his video below as he is one name to watch for at the position in his class.
