WATCH: Tennessee assistant coaches, players preview Vanderbilt

Tennessee will put its College Football Playoff hopes on the line in its regular season finale at Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The No. 7 Vols (9-2, 5-2 SEC), who stand to make gains in the College Football Playoff rankings this week after a chaotic weekend left teams ranked ahead of them reeling, need to beat the Commodores (6-5, 3-4) to virtually assure a spot in the playoff.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Ahead of kickoff at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville (Noon ET, ABC), Tennessee assistant coaches and players met with the media for the final time on Wednesday , discussing the importance of Saturday, the importance of two key players and more.

Here is everyone defensive backs coach Willie Martinez, running backs coach De’Rail Sims, defensive back Andre Turrentine and defensive lineman Jayson Jenkins said.