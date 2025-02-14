WATCH: Tennessee coach Tony Vitello, players recap Opening Day win

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.
Video of Tony Vitello, Marcus Phillips and Levi Clark meeting with the media.
Tennessee baseball opens the season with a series win over Hofstra.
Video of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington and players meeting with the media.
Tennessee and Vanderbilt met for the second time on Saturday. Here's what happened.
My thoughts on Tennessee basketball's tale of two halves win over Vanderbilt in Knoxville.
Video of Tony Vitello, Marcus Phillips and Levi Clark meeting with the media.
Tennessee baseball opens the season with a series win over Hofstra.
Video of Tennessee coach Rick Barnes, Vanderbilt coach Mark Byington and players meeting with the media.