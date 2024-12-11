WATCH: Tennessee OL Cooper Mays, Andrej Karic talk Vols vs. Ohio State

– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
Tennessee basketball now has the biggest target in the country on its back as the No. 1 team in the polls.
Dylan Sampson headlined the Vols on All-SEC Teams.
Video of Omari Thomas, Jeremiah Telander, Andre Turrentine meeting with the media.
Recapping how former Tennessee football players performed this week in the NFL.
Everything you need to know about Tennessee’s game against Miami in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday.
