WATCH: Tony Vitello, Tegan Kuhns, Stone Lawless talk Vols’ series sweep

Tennessee completed another series sweep on Sunday, finishing off St. Bonaventure, 13-2 in seven innings at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Freshman catcher Stone Lawless hit two home runs, and pitcher Tegan Kuhns (2-0) struck out two in 1.1 innings of work, leading the way for the Vols (16-0) best start in program history.
Here is what Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello, Lawless and Kuhns said about the performance.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.