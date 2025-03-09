Published Mar 9, 2025
WATCH: Tony Vitello, Tegan Kuhns, Stone Lawless talk Vols’ series sweep
Noah Taylor  •  VolReport
Tennessee completed another series sweep on Sunday, finishing off St. Bonaventure, 13-2 in seven innings at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Freshman catcher Stone Lawless hit two home runs, and pitcher Tegan Kuhns (2-0) struck out two in 1.1 innings of work, leading the way for the Vols (16-0) best start in program history.

Here is what Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello, Lawless and Kuhns said about the performance.

