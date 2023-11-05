WATCH: Tyler Baron pays tribute to Kamal Hadden with touchdown dance
During Tennessee's blow out win over UConn, the Vols scored a school-record three defensive touchdowns.
The first came from a scoop-and-score by Tyler Baron after Gabe Jeudy-Lally stripped a Husky receiver.
Following the touchdown, Baron did the same dance that Kamal Hadden did after his pick-six against South Carolina.
Hadden was a big piece of Tennessee's defense to begin the season. However, he suffered an injury against Alabama that ended his collegiate career.
This led to Baron paying tribute during his first touchdown.
"Really just paying tribute to Kamal Hadden," said Baron on the celebration. "That's one of my brothers that we lost this season to injury. I really wanted to show him we still love him and he's my guy forever."
