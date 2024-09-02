Advertisement

Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee's opening win over Chattanooga

Snap counts, game grades from Tennessee's opening win over Chattanooga

Full snap counts and PFF game grades for the Vols in their opening day win over Chattanooga.

 • Ryan Sylvia
State of the SEC: Winners, losers from week 1

State of the SEC: Winners, losers from week 1

The winners and losers from the SEC after the opening weekend of college football.

 • Noah Taylor
After superb showing, Nico Iamaleava understands room for improvement

After superb showing, Nico Iamaleava understands room for improvement

Nico Iamaleava and Josh Heupel both understand there's work to be done after the quarterback's strong showing.

 • Ryan Sylvia
Dont’e Thornton Jr. finding his place in Tennessee offense

Dont’e Thornton Jr. finding his place in Tennessee offense

The wide receiver made a triumphant return to the field in Tennessee's season opener on Saturday.

 • Noah Taylor
Everything Josh Heupel said after Vols' season-opening win vs. Chattanooga

Everything Josh Heupel said after Vols' season-opening win vs. Chattanooga

Transcript of what Josh Heupel said after Tennessee football's blowout win over Chattanooga.

 • Ryan Sylvia

Published Sep 2, 2024
WATCH: Vols coach Josh Heupel, players kick-off NC State week
circle avatar
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
Twitter
@RyanTSylvia
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

