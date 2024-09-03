in other news
Everything Josh Heupel, Tennessee players said about NC State matchup
What Josh Heupel, Will Brooks, Jeremiah Telander and Ethan Davis said about the upcoming matchup with NC State.
Josh Heupel expects Rickey Gibson III to make season debut vs. NC State
Josh Heupel says Rickey Gibson III will be 'ready to roll' for Tennessee vs. NC State.
WATCH: Vols coach Josh Heupel, players kick-off NC State week
Video of Josh Heupel and Tennessee football players meeting with the media.
Nico Iamaleava wins SEC Co-Freshman of the Week after win over Chattanooga
Nico Iamaleava brings in an award after his first start of the season for the Vols.
Versatility has 4-star ATH Tyriq Green squarely on Tennessee's radar
Versatile 2026 four-star athlete Tyriq Green covers his interest in Tennessee football.
in other news
Everything Josh Heupel, Tennessee players said about NC State matchup
What Josh Heupel, Will Brooks, Jeremiah Telander and Ethan Davis said about the upcoming matchup with NC State.
Josh Heupel expects Rickey Gibson III to make season debut vs. NC State
Josh Heupel says Rickey Gibson III will be 'ready to roll' for Tennessee vs. NC State.
WATCH: Vols coach Josh Heupel, players kick-off NC State week
Video of Josh Heupel and Tennessee football players meeting with the media.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.