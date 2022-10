No. 6 Tennessee defeated No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on Saturday night in Knoxville, snapping a 15-year losing streak to Nick Saban and the Tide.

Following Chase McGrath’s game-winning 40-yard field goal, Vols fans rushed the field and tore down the goalposts — the first time that’s been done since UT beat Florida in 1998.

Check out a video of the full, wild celebration below – courtesy of VolReport’s Jake Nichols.