Tennessee punched its ticket to the Women's College World Series with a 9-0 win over Texas on Saturday. Now the Lady Vols know who they're playing.

With super regionals complete, the 2023 field is set with No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma, 3-seed Florida State, 5-seed Alabama, 7-seed Washington, 9-seed Stanford, 15-seed Utah joining 4-seed Tennessee in Oklahoma City later this week.

Tennessee (49-8), which swept both the Knoxville regional and super regional the last two weeks on its way to its first WCWS appearance since 2015, will play Alabama on Thursday, June 1 to open the WCWS at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium at noon ET on ESPN.

The Crimson Tide (45-20) won two of three games against 12-seed Northwestern in Tuscaloosa over the weekend to clinch their third appearance in the WCWS in four years.

There's plenty of familiarity between the two teams.

Tennessee won the regular season series against Alabama at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on March 24-26, then beat the Crimson Tide again in come-from-behind fashion, in the SEC Tournament semifinals during the Lady Vols' conference tournament championship run earlier this month.

Tennessee also won the regular season title for the first time since 2007. The Lady Vols finished as national runner-up that year, falling to Arizona in the championship series.

The Lady Vols are led in the circle by veteran right hand pitcher Ashley Rogers, who is 18-1 on the season and has a 0.75 ERA. In her last outing, Rogers tossed eight strikeouts and allowed eight hits in Tennessee's 5-2 win over Texas on Friday.

Outfielder Kiki Milloy enters the match up as one of the top hitters in the country. She has totaled 25 home runs and 56 RBI and is batting .420. Milloy combined for four RBI, a double, a triple and a home run in the regional and super regional.

The WCWS runs through Friday, June 9 and is double elimination.