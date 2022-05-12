Weekend Preview: Georgia vs. No. 1 Tennessee

No. 1 Tennessee (43-6, 20-4 SEC) returns home this weekend to face Georgia (32-16, 13-11 SEC) in a three-game series beginning on Thursday night. Both the Vols and Bulldogs are coming off of series losses.

Tennessee lost its first series of the season last weekend, losing to Kentucky in Lexington. Georgia lost two of three at home to Vanderbilt and fell out of the top 25 as a result.

Here's everything you need to know to get ready for this weekend's series between the Vols and Bulldogs.

Where Tennessee is ranked this week:

Perfect Game: No. 1 (-)

USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 1 (-)

D1Baseball: No. 1 (-)

Collegiate Baseball: No. 2 (-1)

NCBWA: No. 2 (-1)

Baseball America: No. 2 (-1)

Schedule (TV)

Thursday, May 12: vs. Georgia, 7 p.m. ET (ESPNU)

Friday, May 13: vs. Georgia, 5:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Saturday, May 14: vs. Georgia, 1 p.m. ET (SEC Network+)

Projected weekend rotation

Game 1: So. RHP Chase Dollander (6-0, 2.66 ERA) vs. RHP Nolan Crisp (1-3, 5.17 ERA)

Game 2: So. RHP Blade Tidwell (1-1, 3.18 ERA) vs. RHP Jonathan Cannon (9-1, 2.38 ERA)

Game 3: TBA vs. LHP Liam Sullivan (3-3, 4.91 ERA)

Storylines to watch

New-look rotation

Tennessee is rolling out a new-look rotation this weekend with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

To this point in the season, the rotation for the Vols consisted of Chase Burns in game one, Chase Dollander in game two and Drew Beam in game three. But with the return of Blade Tidwell from injury, as well as Dollander's return from a short injury stint, it's prompted a new-look rotation.

The Vols announced on Wednesday afternoon that Dollander will start game one against Georgia. They'll then pitch Tidwell in game two. The starter for game three has not yet been announced.

Vols can clinch the SEC Regular Season Title

After winning the SEC East last weekend, Tennessee can win the SEC regular season title this weekend, as with six conference games remaining, it's three games ahead of second-place Arkansas.

The Vols can clinch the regular season title a couple of different ways. Three wins this weekend, or three Arkansas losses to Vanderbilt would do the trick.

Any combination that equals three would also result in winning the title. For example, if the Vols were to beat Georgia twice, and the Razorbacks were to lose one, then UT wins the SEC. Or, the Hogs could lose two and the Vols would need to win just one.

Keys to a series win for the Vols

Control Georgia's lineup

The matchup of the weekend at Lindsey Nelson Stadium will be Tennessee's dominant pitching staff against Georgia's potent lineup.

In conference games only, Georgia is second in the SEC in batting average (.281), is third in runs scored (153) and is third in hits (238).

The Bulldogs will be going up against a Tennessee pitching staff that enters the weekend with by far the best ERA (2.47) in the SEC.

Take advantage of a poor Georgia pitching rotation

On the flip side of Georgia's strong lineup, it really struggles on the mound. The Bulldogs enter the weekend with the second-worst ERA (7.07) during conference play.

They have struck out the third-fewest hitters (208), have allowed the second-most walks (122) and have allowed the most runs (178).



Georgia (32-16, 13-11 SEC) Scouting Report:

Series wins: vs. Albany (sweep); vs. Akron (sweep); vs. Lipscomb (sweep); vs. Mississippi State; vs. Florida (sweep); @ South Carolina; @ Alabama

Series losses: Georgia Tech; @ Kentucky; vs. Vanderbilt; vs. Texas A&M; @ LSU

Stat Leaders:

Batting Avg: Connor Tate (.354)

Runs: Ben Anderson (47)

Hits: Connor Tate (63)

Home Runs: Corey Collins (10)

RBI: Connor Tate (49)

Stolen Bases: Ben Anderson (9)

Wins: Jonathan Cannon (9)

Saves: Jack Gowen (10)

ERA (min. 20 IP): Jack Gowen (1.88)

WHIP (min. 20 IP): Jonathan Cannon (0.76)

Innings Pitched: Jonathan Cannon (64.1)

Georgia Media Availability