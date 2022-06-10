Weekend Preview: No. 17 Notre Dame vs. No. 1 Tennessee

No. 1 Tennessee welcomes to No. 17 Notre Dame to Knoxville this weekend for super regionals in the NCAA Tournament. The Vols are looking to punch their second consecutive ticket to Omaha as it hosts a second straight super regional.

Here's everything you need to know to get ready for this weekend's series between the Vols and Irish:

Where Tennessee is ranked this week:

Perfect Game: No. 1 (-)

USA Today Coaches Poll: No. 1 (-)

D1Baseball: No. 1 (-)

Collegiate Baseball: No. 1 (-)

NCBWA: No. 1 (-)

Baseball America: No. 1 (-)

Schedule (TV)

Friday, June 10: vs. No. 17 Notre Dame, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Saturday, June 11: vs. No. 17 Notre Dame, 2 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday, June 12: vs. No. 17 Notre Dame, TBD (TBD)

Projected weekend rotation

Game 1: So. RHP Blade Tidwell (3-1, 2.00 ERA) vs. Gr. RHP Austin Temple (4-1, 3.46 ERA)

Game 2: So. RHP Chase Dollander (9-0, 2.38 ERA) vs. Gr. LHP John Michael Bertrand (9-2, 2.27 ERA)

Game 3: TBA vs. TBA

Storylines to watch

So close to Omaha, yet so far

Tennessee has won 12 consecutive postseason games dating back to 2001. It'll look to extend the winning streak to 14 and if it can, it'll advance to the College World Series for the sixth time in program history.

It won't be easy. Winning two games sounds fairly simple, but not when the team standing in the way is a strong Notre Dame team.

Blade Tidwell and Chase Dollander get the ball

Tony Vitello told the media Thursday afternoon that it would be the sophomore duo of Blade Tidwell and Chase Dollander who will start the first two games of the weekend. Tidwell will start game one on Friday night, while Dollander will start game two on Saturday afternoon, respectively.

Starting for Notre Dame against Tidwell will be graduate senior Austin Temple. The right-hander went 4-1 this season with a 3.46 ERA, striking out 86 batters in 65.0 innings.

The Fighting Irish will throw their ace on Saturday against Dollander. Lefty John Michael Bertrand will start coming off of his second consecutive season in which he earned All-ACC First Team honors.

Keys to a series win for the Vols

Getting to Notre Dame's pitching

The matchup that will likely dictate the outcome of the weekend is Notre Dame's pitching staff against Tennessee's lineup. After the Vols hosted Georgia Tech, one of the ACC's worst pitching staffs in the country, they'll now host the best pitching staff the ACC has to offer.

Notre Dame led the ACC in practically every statistical category. It finished first in ERA, allowed the fewest hits, earned runs, walks and home runs, had the lowest opponent batting average against, and had the second-best WHIP.

Like how the Vols will be the biggest test the Irish pitching staff has faced all season, they'll also be the best that Tennessee has faced.

Hold Notre Dame's lineup in check

On the flip side of Notre Dame boasting an elite pitching staff, the offense isn't as intimidating. There's simply not much they do well offensively.

They finished 10th out of 14 in the ACC in runs scored, 10th in hits, 10th in RBIs, 10th in slugging percentage, 10th in doubles, 11th in total bases, 11th in on-base percentage, 12th in home runs and last in walks.

If Tidwell and Dollander pitch the way they have all season, the Vols shouldn't have too many issues this weekend.

Notre Dame (38-14, 16-11 SEC) Scouting Report:

Series wins: @ NC State (sweep); @ Florida State (sweep); vs. Clemson (sweep); vs. Wake Forest (sweep); vs. Boston College; vs. Pittsburgh; Statesboro Regional (Texas Tech, Georgia Southern, Texas Tech)

Series losses: @ Louisville (swept); @ Virginia Tech; @ Duke (swept); @ Miami

Postseason Conference Honors:

All-ACC First Team — LHP John Michael Bertrand

All-ACC Third Team — OF Ryan Cole

Stat Leaders:

Batting Average: David LaManna (.359)

Runs: Carter Putz (49)

Hits: Carter Putz (71)

Home Runs: Jack Zyska/Brooks Coetzee (11)

RBI: C. Putz/J. Brannigan/B. Coetzee (42)

Stolen Bases: Ryan Cole (20)

Wins: John Michael Bertrand (9)

Saves: Ryan McLinsky/Alex Rao (3)

ERA (min. 25 IP): Jack Findlay (2.11)

WHIP (min. 25 IP): John Michael Bertrand (1.03)

Innings Pitched: John Michael Bertrand (99.0)

Strikeouts: John Michael Bertrand (103)

Notre Dame Media Availability