Dropping dimes has become common practice for Martin, Tennessee quarterback Ty Simpson. The son of UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson will be a sophomore this fall, but one could have easily mistaken him for a senior-to-be with the throwing session he displayed on Thursday. In Knoxville to meet with Vol offensive coordinator Jim Chaney, Simpson did more than just toss it around.

"It was awesome to be around coach Chaney and coach (Chris) Weinke," Simpson said. "I hadn't got to throw for coach Chaney because he just got hired. This is my home state and home college and I decided to come up and throw it in front of coach Chaney."

As for his performance, Simpson was his own worst critic, even though some in attendance were left super impressed by someone who just wrapped up his freshman year of high school.

"I did alright," Simpson said modestly. "I'm never satisfied with how I do. I want to be the best quarterback to ever play the game. Coach Chaney was really impressed. He told me that I had a strong arm, accurate and I have a really good base. I was appreciative, but it's never good enough for me. I know if I do decide to come to Tennessee, I want to be better than Peyton Manning and any other quarterback that has come through here."

Simpson has been up several times, but the chance to work with and interact with Chaney made this trip special.

"He's a great guy and he's always got a smile on his face," Simpson said. "When you walk into meetings you are going to learn football in a fun way or he will get on your tail. You are going to be a smarter man and a better person playing for him."