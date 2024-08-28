PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
What additions to expect on game days at Neyland Stadium

The south end of Neyland Stadium under is construction on Monday, January 29, 2024 as part of the stadium's multiphase renovation plan.
The south end of Neyland Stadium under is construction on Monday, January 29, 2024 as part of the stadium's multiphase renovation plan. (Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

Neyland Stadium is going through some notable changes this season.

While fans file in for Tennessee's first game of the 2024 season, they may notice some of these upgrades throughout the facility.

Here are some key changes to take note of.

Rocky Top WiFi

Advertisement

Last season, Tennessee debuted WiFi for fans named 'Rocky Top WiFi' that could be accessed in parts of Neyland Stadium. Now, it is available throughout the entire stadium after a year of testing.

Upgraded Speakers

There are some new speakers installed in parts of Neyland Stadium. If you are underneath the overhang in the lower bowl, the audio should be enhanced.

New Televisions

Across the stadium, there are new televisions that have been installed. You will find them along the north and east concourse on Level 1 and the east and south concourse on Level 3. They are also in the Vol Shop in Gate 21 and NIL Vol Shop in Gate 24.

Vintage Volunteer Shop at Truly's Tailgate

At the Truly's Tailgate outside Gate 9, there is a new type of Vol Shop. Fans can buy classic game day merchandise with all their favorite marks and logos. Against Chattanooga, it will open at 9:30 a.m. ET and will close at the conclusion of the third quarter.

Trading Cards

Fans can purchase a pack of trading cards at a vending machine inside Gate 24 just outside the NIL Vol Shop.

Concession Enhancements

Here are the concession upgrades as listed by Tennessee Athletics:

Pilot Fast Favorites – will offer drinks, snacks and all your fan favorites in a quick service market style setup inside Gate 21

Checkerboard Cheese – a new concept inside Neyland Stadium, fans can stop by for various grilled cheese sandwiches, snacks and fountain Coke products

Vol Classics – some of your Vol Classics stands have been upgraded to now include pulled buffalo chicken sandwiches, Korean BBQ pork sandwiches, chips, peanuts, candy and Coke products

Vol Classics Portable – enjoy a pulled buffalo chicken sandwich, hot dogs, bottled Coke products, chips and more in a quick service market style setup

K-Town Dog Pound – everyone's favorite Smokey Dog will still be available, and new options will feature a pimento cheese dog and a buffalo chicken dog

The General's Grill – grab a braised Philly beef, snacks and bottled Coke products

Cookies & Coffee – Kids need a cookie? Parents need a coffee? Stop by the stands throughout the concourses to purchase a treat

Return of 'Home of the Vols' Signage

On the East Skybox, a pair of Pilot logos surround the returned 'Home of the Vols' signage that has been put back up.

Yee-Haw Ole Smoky Social Deck

Tennessee Athletics: "Vol Network announced an exciting, new multiyear partnership with Yee-Haw Brewing Company and Ole Smoky. Yee-Haw is now the exclusive craft beer of the Tennessee Volunteers. Ole Smoky's moonshine has been named the exclusive moonshine of the Vols. The Social Deck in the north endzone is now the Yee-Haw Ole Smoky Social Deck. It will include many Yee-Haw brews, as well as various Ole Smoky drinks on tap. Fans throughout the stadium will be able to purchase the new Yee-Haw Vol Lager, the first-ever officially licensed, co-branded craft beer with the University of Tennessee."

Transcard Premier Club

Tennessee Athletics: "The Lower West Club has been transformed into the Transcard Premier Club. The luxurious premium access area features extra-wide, padded 22-inch chairback seats with expanded leg room, an adjoining climate-controlled club amenity level, private restrooms, enhanced food and beverage offerings, social spaces and televisions."

Commemorative Tickets

As technology advances, physical tickets have become a thing of the past. However, many fans still enjoy having the physical ticket experience as a way to remember the game and to add to the collection. They will be able to do this again with commemorative game tickets available for purchase following each home game. The tickets will be custom to match the seating location of each fan.

Vol Village presented by Toyota

Tennessee Athletics: "Vol Village presented by Toyota opens at 9:15 a.m. Saturday is free to all fans with or without a game ticket. Located across from Circle Park, Vol Village features live music, food trucks and beverage stations, interactive displays and fun activities for all ages."

UT Medical First Aid Stations

Tennessee Athletics: "Vol fans can access UT Medical Center resources throughout Neyland Stadium, including onsite clinics and four first-aid stations—each equipped with innovative technology such as portable diagnostic services and advanced life support equipment. In addition to the four first aid stations, roaming medical teams will be present on all stadium levels, offering rapid medical care and enhancing the fan experience."

General Neyland Statue

The General Neyland statue that kneeled at Neyland Stadium for years has a temporary new home. It is outside the practice facility.

Campus 3D Interactive Parking Map

Interactive parking maps can now be used to find on-campus lots on game days.

–––––

