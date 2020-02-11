What are Tennessee's biggest positional priorities for 2021 class?
Tennessee capitalized on its six-game winning streak to end the 2020 season, inking a solid class in December before closing strong last week with two more high-upside playmakers on National Signin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news