Veteran assistant coach Tracy Rocker met with the media Thursday to discuss one of the most interesting position groups on Tennessee’s roster. The Vols have a young defensive line, one filled with promise but very little actual college production. They’re also dealing with the continued uncertainty surrounding 5-star transfer Aubrey Solomon, who remains in NCAA limbo less than two weeks before the first game. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting comments Rocker made during his 10 minute media session, with some added insight on what they might mean.

On the state of the defensive line:

“Well, it depends on what day. Some days it’s good, some days it’s bad, but the thing is, it’s part of football and a part of growing up. We have good days and bad days. You do see potential. It’s like a roller coaster. You start and you’re like, ‘Oh, we’re going to have a good one’ and then it’ll come down and then it goes back up. The biggest thing we’re working on is trying to be consistent and that’s the most important thing. I feel good that we are, but it’s part of camp, it’s part of growing up. We’ve got some young guys over there. One thing I learned that Reggie White said a long time ago when I met him. I met him when I was coaching at the University of Arkansas. Reggie White came and spoke with us and the first thing I said is, ‘How you get these guys to play a little bit older?’ He said, ‘You got to tell them they’re older. You got to tell them to act like you’re older, think like you’re older and not play like you’re a freshman.’ So that’s one thing I’ve never forgot. That’s part of it. Getting them to think older, play older, and mature and grow up faster.” — Tracy Rocker

What it means: The Reggie White anecdote was great because it perfectly captured the issue Rocker is currently battling on a daily basis. He likes his group’s upside, even later specifically saying, “I love the talent level. We’ve got what we’ve got,” but there’s a tacit acknowledgment that right now “what they’ve got” won’t be enough if some young guys don’t step up immediately. Every assistant coach is preaching consistency right now, but for Rocker’s group, that message is really being hammered home considering only a handful of guys have ever even played a meaningful snap.

On changing his practice demeanor with this group compared to a year ago with Shy Tuttle, Alexis Johnson and Kyle Phillips:

“Those guys, they had been through the SEC. They know about the league. These guys here, a few of them have played, and a lot of them have not, but it’s up to me to get them ready and us as coaches to keep letting them know, ‘Hey, this is a very tough league.’ They know that. They wouldn’t be here if they didn’t know that, so I feel like we’ve just got to keep working.” — Tracy Rocker

What it means: I asked Rocker this question because it’s been obvious when we’re out there that he’s taken a much softer approach with his unit in Year 2. Last year was fire and brimstone only, but Rocker acknowledged there’s a balancing act of good cop, bad cop with a group that is so inexperienced.



On which individual has caught his eye in camp:

“The guy that has probably stood out, that we think has the potential is (Latrell) Bumphus. Bumphus has really improved. He’s improved run and pass and getting better as a football player… One, his body has changed. Bump was a tight end and he’s kind of been all over this team. For now, he’s at the defensive line. He’s playing defensive end and it’s been really good to have him there and he seems to enjoy it. He enjoys practice. He enjoys getting better. So that’s been a plus for me. He’s embraced it. I love him in the room. He’s a great personality, does well in school and he’s caught on. He wants to be good, so that’s really good.” — Tracy Rocker

What it means: Bumphus is another great example of all the unknowns surrounding Tennessee’s defensive line. The former tight end has already emerged as the team’s best pass rusher, per Rocker. On the one hand, that’s great news that the transition to a new position seems to be working so smoothly. On the other, is it a concern that a former tight end is already the group’s best bet to get to the quarterback? Right now, we just don’t know.

On his thoughts on Jeremy Pruitt saying the defensive line are driving with their eyes closed right now:

“Well, that’s what he thinks, then let’s go with that, then. That’s what he said, that’s what it is. My job is to keep working with them, keep building confidence and putting a product out there that we’re all satisfied with. But the biggest thing is we’ve got to keep working with them, keep improving them. I’m always going to say you’ve got to put confidence in them. To play this game, you’ve got to have a lot of confidence. You’re going to get beat up and bruised when you’re playing up front, and now can you play tough and play when you’re hurt, can you (handle) the mental toughness and the physical toughness of this game.” — Tracy Rocker