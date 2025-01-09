What Rick Barnes said about Vols’ bounce-back, return to Texas

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes during an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Champaign, IL (AP Photo/Craig Pessman) (Photo by The Associated Press)

Tennessee's historic start was upended by a road loss at Florida Tuesday night. Now the No. 1 Vols' focus now turns to another road tilt, this one at Texas on Saturday (6 p.m. ET, ESPN) at the Moody Center in Austin, presenting them with a bounce-back opportunity. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM Tennessee (14-1, 1-1 SEC), which had its run as the last unbeaten team in Division I college basketball end in a 73-43 defeat to the No. 8 Gators that was never particularly close, are 6.5-point favorites in Rick Barnes' return to Austin, where he led the Longhorns for 17 seasons. The game is also a rematch of the NCAA Tournament Second Round game between the two teams in Charlotte last March. The Vols won that game on their way to the Elite Eight. Texas (11-4, 0-2) meanwhile is seeking its first win as members of the SEC after dropping its first two conference games against Texas A&M and Auburn. Here is what Barnes said about the match up on Thursday.

On Tennessee loss at Florida after watching film

“(It was) Basically what I said after the game. You know what, it’ll be good for us if we’re going to learn from it. And understand that I didn’t have a problem with the effort during the game. I didn’t have one after watching the tape with it. I thought that, one, give Florida tons of credit, they did what they wanted to do to win a game. And anytime you’re not making shots, it never looks good. And I can say that we had a lot of open shots, maybe some of that by design from their point of view. But the fact is, even with four or five minutes going, the first half, it was a 10-point game. I felt like we lost our poise a little bit. Certainly went through a segment of that game where we didn’t play together at that point in time, where you have to. We didn’t play to the numbers that we needed to play to. But like I told our guys, give Florida a ton of credit, but then we got to look at ourselves. And there’s nothing we did in that game that we can’t fix and we need to fix it.”

On if team losing poise was result of missed shots

“I do. I thought we took some early that really got us off kilter. The ones that Chaz (Lanier) took early were shots that he’s made all year. I I don’t have a problem with any of the shots that he took early. That’s what he’s been doing all year. I just felt as we got down, we started pressing. And maybe not losing your poise, because I think people think of that as being negative. I think it’s probably more pressing to try to get it quick and try to get something going as opposed to just staying with it. Understanding that it’s a long game, a long way to go. And just felt like we just never got on track. But you learn from it. It happens. I’m not going to take away from Florida, they won the game. And the fact is, we have to come back after every game, win or lose, and look at it. And we have our rhythms that we do and we’re going to try to stay in them and just look at it and get better from it.”

On the difficulty of moving on after a 30-point loss

"They have to. Every game is a big game now. You’re in conference play. But I always say, you could ask our guys, first game of the year (I said) they’re all big. Because if you want to be where you want to be at the end of the year, you can’t stub your toe along the way when you’re not ready to play. And I think these guys have done a good job being focused and trying to get ready to play before every game. And like I said, their effort was there, we just didn’t have it. And again, give Florida credit for that. But we’ll flush it out, move from here and get ready. We have to be ready or we’ll lose again. It’s plain and simple. Even being ready sometimes, you’re going to lose some games. But the fact is you’ve got to do everything, control everything that you can control.”

On ESPN analyst Jimmy Dykes' remarks during broadcast that Chaz Lanier is 'too nonchalant,' if coaches have noticed that

"I think it’s moving from one level to the next. I do. I think just coming down the floor where (Lanier) is dribbling the ball, he’s got it turned over. He’s dribbling the ball and he’s playing at his speed. And maybe in the past he could get by with that. He can’t (at this level). And then drove down, had a chance to either go to the basket or pull up and he decided to pull up. But he slowed down way too much. And when you’re doing what he’s done and having this kind of success he’s had here, he’s got to understand that it’s not going to get easier. It’s going to get harder. And that means that you get out in the open court, you can be assured that somebody’s coming from somewhere and maybe different guys. And that’s part of his growth process. The same I would say with Igor (Milicic) and (Darlinstone Dubar). I do think that after a game that (Jahmai Mashack) and Zakai (Zeigler) were really good with their teammates saying to them, ‘Hey man, this is a different animal we’re dealing with right now. We told you guys about it.’ Sometimes you got to be put in that situation to see it, to feel it, to have it touch you before you can really understand what you have to do and embrace it so you can take those steps forward to get you where you really want to be.”

On teams testing Jahmai Mashack, daring him to shoot

"I want (Mashack) to shoot. But I also think, and he’s done a really pretty good job with the selectively with it. I mean, you look at numbers. I could see them having the same thing with Zakai (Zeigler) or Igor (Milicic). Those guys work at it. I think they all know how we want them to play, how they want to play. But sometimes in the flow of the game and when it’s competitive, you’re fighting just to claw and get back into something. But when Jahmai is open, he knows the time and places in the games where he knows he needs to shoot it. He knows when he needs to do other things. Because he’s so good for us driving the ball and getting in the lane and spraying it and finding his teammates and, but I can tell you everything that we had in that game, we’ve been through it every year that I’ve been here. Talking about Chaz (Lanier), Dalton (Knecht) went through it a year ago. It’s just part of the growth process.”

On Rodney Terry, Texas team

"(Rodney Terry's) teams have always played hard. They’re going to fight you, they’re going to guard you. He does a good job getting the guys that he wants shots to get those guys shots and we know that even though I think he would consider himself a man (defense) coach. I’ve got great respect for (Texas assistant coach) Frank Haith and him being beside me for many years. We felt last year, going into the NCAA Tournament, they would be willing to go zone, which they did. But just great respect for his staff. I mean, a lot of love there because we spent many, many hours together through the years and happy at the success they’re having. But I was thinking this morning, how many different tie-ins we all have within the league with each other. It’s almost like the SEC and some ways, it’s just so many people’s lives have touched each other through the years and great blessing from God, but happy with where they are and what they’re doing, but got to compete. And I know full well they’re going be ready to do that.”

On returning to Texas

“I’ve been in the new building last year when I went back to see my daughter. I met a dear friend, Bill Duvall there, just to give him a hug and I saw the Moody Center before the game. I didn’t stay for the game, but I was just there. But this will be the first time playing there. So it’ll be different in terms of, when I think about going back to Texas, I think of the Erwin Center, where we were for 17 years. But I mean, I know where it is, know all that stuff, but to me, I’m sure I’m going see a lot of people that are still there that I know, but that’s part of it. But the fact is, and we’ve got to go a day early because of the weather conditions. So that’ll be a little bit different that we’re kind of getting out of rhythm a little bit, but that’s what we have to do.”

On concern of Tennessee post players going up against physical bigs

"Well that was something that we knew at the beginning of the year, at the start of this year with J.P. (Estrella) going out, we felt with J.P. and Felix (Okpara) we would have two guys that really could bring that physicality. I thought Felix did a good job for us the other night at Florida. I thought he battled hard in there against some really good post players, but yeah, I think if you look at our team, you’d have a little concern there. But, you know, we’ve been able to get through it to this point and all I can say is that, we’ve gotta get better with it. Those guys have to improve in a lot of ways, but we’ve all gotta help them. Our perimeter guys are gonna have to help those guys too throughout the game, to when they do get really good position there, they need to get the ball more than they’re getting it right now.”

On status of sophomore forward Cade Phillips

“The other night (Phillips) wasn’t-- I could tell by watching the film after the game--he wasn’t the same in terms of like the one lob he went up for, he didn’t even raise his left arm. He went up and tried to get it one-handed, which that’s one reason he didn’t play more because — Cade’s tough. He’s never going to complain. He’s just not. But I could tell he wasn’t normally what he is.”

On if he felt players were standing around on offense vs. Florida

“No, I didn’t. I thought that guys were playing. Zakai (Zeigler) is such a competitive player. He was mad when I took him out of the game. He played 36 minutes. That’s just who he is. He said, ‘Hey look, I’ve gotten us here, we’re down, I want to fight to the end.’ And that’s who he is. But you know, we started subbing with about eight minutes to go thinking about, you know, got to make sure we get out of this thing without getting someone hurt, and getting Bishop (Boswell) some minutes there, and (Darlinstone Dubar). Different guys like that. But sometimes, you know, Zakai’s just so competitive and when things aren’t going well, he just wants to make it up for everybody. We’ll all learn from what happened the other day. We will. You got to go through them. I've been through it before and more than I’d like to talk about. But I’ve been in it for over 40 years, man. I’ve been there, you know?”

On if Tennessee has an advantage over Texas after being able to sub players late vs. Florida

“I don’t know. Everybody’s got their own team and what they’re doing. You do what you’re doing and again, we were looking at it as a way, can we get better right now? We know we need to get some other guys minutes. We were trying to do a little bit of that, but still. we don’t ever think it’s over until it’s over. That’s what my point is about Zakai (Zeigler). If he’s down 20 with four minutes to go, he thinks he can still find a way to bring it back. And it’s not that, it’s just that, some guys were sitting because they just weren’t getting things done and we owe it to the other guys to give them a chance to see what they can do.”

On difference in this Texas team compared to previous three seasons