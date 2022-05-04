What's next for Vols' pitching staff after Chase Dollander's return?

Chase Dollander returned to action on Tuesday night in Tennessee’s 14-1 win over Alabama A&M two and a half weeks after his pitching elbow was struck by a line drive against Alabama.

Dollander missed 17 days as he dealt with swelling and soreness, but it was far better than the alternative, a fracture or break, which was initially feared by Tennessee.

The goal for Dollander in his return was simple. Get two outs in 10 or less pitches. He did exactly that, doing so on nine pitches.

“I know that sounds like we hit the nail on the head there,” Tony Vitello said following the game. “It was just to get him out there and in-game action, but have him fresh so we can regroup and plan what we want to do the rest of the weekend.”

Dollander entered with one out in the top of the second and faced three A&M hitters.

The sophomore right-hander recorded the second out of the inning courtesy of a line drive to left field. After he gave up a two-out single, he bounced back with a strikeout to end the inning and his outing.

“I’ve been anticipating this for 17 days now and it feels really good to get back out there,” Dollander said. “My arm felt good and everything felt really good. That’s all I can really ask for.”

Nine pitches isn’t much of a work load, but Dollander feels that he could give Tennessee three, four or five innings on the mound this weekend as the Vols travel North to Lexington for a three-game series with Kentucky.

Though he feels like he can contribute, Dollander still anticipates somewhat of a build up after missing his last two starts.

“I’d say there might have to be a little bit of a build up,” Dollander said. “Obviously not much. I felt really fresh today.”