Since SEC Media Days, Jeremy Pruitt has made it clear Tennessee’s QB1 is Jarrett Guarantano.

Despite the redshirt junior’s shortcomings to start the 2019 season — Guarantano ranks ahead of only Auburn freshman quarterback Bo Nix among SEC starters, per Pro Football Focus — the Vols’ head coach doubled-down on his belief in Guarantano earlier this week.

“There’s no doubt, if you’ve been around our program for the last six months who the best quarterback on our team is,” Pruitt said.



He's right.

Brian Maurer and JT Shrout are no where near ready. Guarantano is the guy at Tennessee, but the question for Vol Nation is why has their quarterback taken such a step back in 2019?

This was supposed to be Guarantano’s breakout year. Nearly every offseason headline suggested as much. The offensive line is deeper. The running game is better. Guarantano effusively praised Jim Chaney all summer and bragged about all his "answers."

And yet, Tennessee’s redshirt junior has regressed thus far to start the 2019 season.

Why?

Chaney is the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the country, so it’s his job to truly answer that, but research suggests some troubling trends for Tennessee’s quarterback through two games.

Coming into his third year as the starter, Guarantano had a defined skill-set. He was a tough, mostly accurate and risk-averse. He’s never been great at feeling pressure or anticipating throws, but it hasn’t been a huge hindrance because he didn’t turn the ball over.

Guarantano was also very efficient on play action passes — especially down the field.

In 2018, his average yards per attempt was 9.5 on play-action throws, compared to 6.8 on standard drop-backs. He threw five touchdowns off play-action and completed 64 percent of the throws.

That's very good.

He entered the season as the SEC’s No. 3 most efficient play-action passer, ranking behind only Tua Tagovailoa and Jake Fromm.

Well, much of that has changed for the New Jersey native so far through two games.

Jarringly so.

Through Tennessee’s 0-2 start, Guarantano rates as the third-worst play-action quarterback in the SEC, ranking ahead of only Nix and Arkansas’ Ben Hicks. His yards per attempt have dipped to 6.0 and his completion percentage has dropped all the way to 45.8 percent.

With Tennessee’s run success against BYU, Chaney dialed up play-action passes on nearly 55 percent of Guarantano’s throws last Saturday. Guarantano went just 7 of 16 for 114 yards — 51 yards coming on a nice pass to Jauan Jennings.