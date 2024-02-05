Wins at Rupp Arena for opposing teams are hard to come by, though Rick Barnes’ Tennessee teams have had more success than most.

The fashion in which the Vols beat Kentucky Saturday night in Lexington left a couple of impressionable marks.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.

ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.

In a game with heavy SEC title implications between two top 10 teams, No. 5 Tennessee won 103-92 behind a prolific shooting performance. The Vols shot better than 48% from the field and another 40% from three-point range.

Perhaps the most positive outcome for Tennessee aside from the win itself was the reemergence of the rest of its lineup.

After Dalton Knecht had carried a bulk of the load offensively in the previous six games, the Vols got the most from their veteran starters with Zakai Zeigler and Josiah-Jordan James totaling 26 points each while Santiago Vescovi and Jonas Adioo scored 11 points each.

Tennessee now heads into a manageable stretch on a high note, back in position to move up the conference standings and compete for a regular season crown.

A surprising and uncharacteristic home loss to South Carolina last week made the Vols trip to Rupp Arena loom even larger and Tennessee provided a resounding response that will be remembered for awhile.

The Vols, whose 11-point win tied its largest margin of victory against Kentucky in program history, accomplished feats that hadn't been done in awhile on the Wildcats' vaunted home floor.