What Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said about Nico Iamaleava's injury

In the second quarter, Nico Iamaleava suffered an upper-body injury.

The Vols' redshirt freshman and former five-star quarterback would not return from the locker room after halftime with Gaston Moore taking over.

Tennessee was able to hold on to win 33-14 despite his absence.

On the game, Iamaleava threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns on 8-of-13 passing. He also ran for 22 yards on four carries.

Replacing Iamaleava was Gaston Moore. Moore threw for 38 yards on 5-of-8 passing along with some pass interference calls going his way.

After the game, Heupel addressed Iamaleava's injury that held him out for the final 30 minutes of the game.

Here's what he said.