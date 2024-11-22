What Tennessee fans should root for to help the Vols make the playoffs

Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) shakes hands with fans during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 16, 2024. The Gators defeated the Tigers 27-16. (Photo by Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

As the first team outside the playoff picture in Tuesday's College Football Playoff rankings, Tennessee is going to need some help. Here's 14 games on Saturday that could have a result that would help the Vols.

Go Gators?

I know... Tennessee fans cheering for Florida? That's wrong. Vol fans are going to have to put aside the rivalry for a weekend, though. If the Gators can knock off No. 9 Ole Miss in Gainesville on Saturday, it'll knock the Rebels right out of the playoff picture and make room for Tennessee. Kick-off: 12 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+ Odds: -11.5 (OM) ESPN Predictor: 78.1% (OM)

Ohio State by TKO

If No. 5 Indiana can keep it close with No. 2 Ohio State, the Hoosiers should hang on to their spot inside the field. However, if the Buckeyes throttle Indiana, there's a chance it'll be enough to cause a Vols jump over the Hoosiers. Kick-off: 12 p.m. ET on FOX Odds: -10.5 (OSU) ESPN Predictor: 73.5% (OSU)

USA! USA! USA!

With No. 6 Notre Dame already suffering a loss at home to Northern Illinois, another dropped game should move the Irish outside the picture. This week, Notre Dame will host No. 19 Army , who is undefeated and has a chance to make the playoffs itself if it runs the table. A Black Knights win should put Tennessee back inside the field. Kick-off: 7 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock Odds: -14 (ND) ESPN Prediction: 87.6% (ND)

Sooners knock off Alabama

It'll be a ding to Tennessee's strength of schedule, but it's a necessary trade to hand No. 7 Alabama its third loss of the season to eliminate it from the playoffs. The Tide will travel to face Oklahoma for the matchup. With the Vols' win over the Sooners earlier in the year, the hit to the strength of schedule for Alabama's loss would be partially made up for anyways. Kick-off: 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+ Odds: -13.5 (Bama) ESPN Prediction: 81.5% (Bama)

Auburn hands Texas A&M the Aggies' third loss

Tennessee is currently ahead of No. 15 Texas A&M in the rankings but the Aggies have a path to the playoffs if it runs the table and beats No. 3 Texas in the final game of the season to earn a spot in the SEC title game. However, if Auburn can take down Texas A&M this week, it'll hand the Aggies their third loss to eliminate them. This puts a win over the Longhorns the following week as a complete win for the Vols instead of keeping Texas A&M in position to leapfrog. Kick-off: 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN Odds: -2.5 (TAMU) ESPN Prediction: 57.7% (TAMU)

Pair of ACC upsets wouldn't hurt

The ACC is likely just a one-bid league, but the second-place team finishing with two losses would all but ensure this. The first result that would benefit Tennessee is Virginia downing No. 13 SMU. Kick-off: 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2 Odds: -10 (SMU) ESPN Prediction: 78.2% (SMU) ----------------- The other game that would hand an ACC team a second loss is No. 8 Miami at Wake Forest. Kick-off: 12 p.m. ET on ESPN Odds: -24 (Miami) ESPN Prediction: 95.7% (Miami)

Go Cats?

First rooting for Florida, now Kentucky? I know it won't feel right, but the Wildcats knocking off No. 3 Texas wouldn't hurt Tennessee's chances. This would make the ensuing game with No. 15 Texas A&M a true elimination game. While it may not drop the Longhorns behind the Vols, it'll ensure that one of Texas or the Aggies do finish behind Tennessee. Kick-off: 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN+ Odds: -20 (Texas) ESPN Prediction: 94.7% (Texas)

A Massachusetts miracle

There is almost no chance this one happens, but it'd certainly be a big help for Tennessee. If No. 10 Georgia gets handed its third loss, it'll open the door for the Vols. The issue is the Bulldogs are hosting 2-8 UMass with an interim head coach. Kick-off: 12:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network Odds: -42 (UGA) ESPN Prediction: 99% (UGA)

Wouldn't turn down a Penn State loss

A second loss for No. 4 Penn State may not make the Nittany Lions fall out of the playoffs, but there is a chance the stumble would be that severe. Standing in the way of the possibility is Minnesota. Kick-off: 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS Odds: -12 (PSU) ESPN Prediction: 74.9% (PSU)

Arkansas, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt help boost Vols' strength of schedule

It probably won't do too much, but some wins could help Tennessee's strength of schedule look better. Here are the games that would help boost it: Louisiana Tech will take a trip to Fayetteville to face Arkansas. With the Hogs already beating Tennessee, the Vols will need to hop they finish strong to make the loss look better. Kick-off: 4 p.m. ET on SECN+/ESPN+ Odds: -22 (Ark) ESPN Prediction: 93.8% ----------------- A previous win for the Vols, Tennessee will hope Mississippi State finishes strong. The Bulldogs clicking before a final test with No. 9 Ole Miss would be nice, too. Mississippi State will host No. 23 Missouri on Saturday. Kick-off: 4:15 p.m. ET on SEC Network Odds: -7.5 (Miz) ESPN Prediction: 71.9% (Miz) ----------------- Tennessee hasn't met Vanderbilt yet, but the Commodores have a chance to be 7-4 heading into the game if it can handle a matchup at LSU. The Vols beating a seven-win Vanderbilt team sounds a lot better than six-win. Kick-off: 7:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network Odds: -9 (LSU) ESPN Prediction: 70.8% (LSU)

Oh yeah... Tennessee needs to take care of business