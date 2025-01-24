What Tennessee's Rick Barnes told Kim Caldwell's husband about parenthood

Tennessee men's basketball head coach Rick Barnes is a father and grandfather and had some words of wisdom to bestow upon the newly made parents.

On Thursday night, Tennessee athletics announced that Lady Vols basketball coach Kim Caldwell had given birth to her and her husband's, Vols basketball assistant coach Justin Caldwell , first child.

"This is what we do, it can't be who you are," Barnes said. "I'd say that to any coach. If your job is your identity, you're going to really struggle because there's so much more. I did it, I put it first. It was some of the worst times of my life that I wish I could go back and by 36 years old again. I'd do so many things differently because I lost my way. Thank God that He didn't leave me. That's my foundation, my relationship with Jesus Christ. The fact is, if you make this your identity, it'll eat you alive."

The advice isn't anything new, either. He says he's been giving out knowledge for months now to help prepare Kim and Justin Caldwell.

When Justin Caldwell returned on Thursday night, he told Barnes that he didn't tell him everything. Barnes responded by joking that he did, Justin Caldwell just didn't listen.

Barnes also jested that he's gathering details now to use against Lady Vols coach Kim Caldwell.

A father who became a parent in the midst of his head coaching career, Barnes looked back at what he remembers from his time.

For him, it was his first ever conference game as a head coach. With George Mason, he hosted East Carolina for a CAA clash. Earlier that day, his wife had given birth to his daughter.

While the Patriots won 77-63 under Barnes, he remembers being excited to get back to see his child.

"He came in last night, he had a beam on his face. He really did. It was neat because I can imagine, my daughter was born on the day of my very first conference game as a head coach. I can remember going to the game but so excited to get back and I can remember sitting there holding her for two and a half hours from midnight to two in the morning until she had to go back to her mom to feed. I can just remember the glow on her face and I didn't want to let her go and I'm sure he feels like that right now, too. And the same was true with my son, obviously, but the fact that I asked Kim one day, 'Who would plan on having a baby in the middle of January?' Knowing that my daughter was born on the ninth of January. Glad I didn't have to deliver it, thank goodness."

The next game for the men's program is at No. 1 Auburn on Saturday. The women's team is back at home to host No. 2 South Carolina on Monday.

It is currently unclear the timetable for Kim Caldwell's return to the sideline as she missed the team's trip to No. 7 Texas in a narrow defeat.