What the Lady Vols' roster looks like with the transfer portal closed

Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Kim Caldwell during a NCAA basketball game between Tennessee Lady Vols and UT Martin at Thomspson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Thursday, November 7, 2024. (Photo by Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The transfer portal window for women's basketball has closed. With April 23 marking the final day for women's basketball players to enter after it opened on March 25, no Lady Vols game-by-game rotational player entered their name. The only deparutures through the portal for Tennessee were reserves Avery Strickland, Favor Ayodele and Destinee Wells. Edie Darby also leaves after medically retiring. Here's a look at what the Lady Vols' roster looks like at this point. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

2025-26 Lady Vols Basketball Roster As of April 24, 11 a.m. ET Number Player Height Class Year with Lady Vols 2 Ruby Whitehorn 6-foot Sr. 2nd 4 Kaniya Boyd 5-foot-9 So. 3rd 5 Kaiya Wynn 6-foot Rs-Sr. 5th 11 Zee Spearman 6-foot-4 Sr. 2nd 33 Alyssa Latham 6-foot-2 Jr. 2nd 55 Talaysia Cooper 6-foot Rs-Jr. 3rd N/a Janiah Barker 6-foot-4 Sr. 1st (TAMU, UCLA) N/a Nya Robertson 5-foot-7 Sr. 1st (GW, SMU) N/a Jersey Wolfenbarger 6-foot-5 Sr. 1st (Arkansas, LSU) N/a Mia Pauldo 5-foot-5 Fr. 1st N/a Deniya Prawl 6-foot-1 Fr. 1st N/a Jaida Civil 6-foot Fr. 1st N/a Lauren Hurst 6-foot-2 Fr. 1st N/a Mya Pauldo 5-foot-5 Fr. 1st

RETURNERS

- Talaysia Cooper, rs-junior - Ruby Whitehorn, senior - Zee Spearman, senior - Kaiya Wynn, rs-senior - Kaniya Boyd, sophomore - Alyssa Latham, junior ------------------------------------------------------ Tennessee returns a good bit of its roster than contributed a year ago. The Lady Vols bring back three of their top four leading scorers including Talaysia Cooper who paced the team. Cooper has two years of eligibility remaining. Ruby Whitehorn and Zee Spearman were the other pair in the top four in their first seasons at Tennessee after transferring in. They will both be in their final year of eligiblity this season. The other returning piece in their final year is Kaiya Wynn. She was on track to play in her senior season before tearing her Achilles and being forced to miss the campaign. Now, returning from injury, it'll be her final year. Young pieces on the roster that return are Kaniya Boyd and Alyssa Latham. After early enrolling the year prior, Boyd completed her impressive freshman year. Latham transferred in after one season at Syracuse and will have two seasons remaining.

DEPARTURES

- Jewel Spear (eligibility) - Samara Spencer (eligibility) - Sara Puckett (eligibility) - Tess Darby (eligibility) - Jillian Hollingshead (eligibility) - Avery Strickland (transfer, Belmont) - Favor Ayodele (transfer) - Destinee Wells (transfer) - Edie Darby (medical retirement) ------------------------------------------------------ Tennessee's main reason for departure is due to losing eligibility. Jewel Spear, the team's second leading scorer, finished her second year with the program after transferring in from Wake Forest. Samara Spencer, in her first and final year after coming in from Arkansas, is now done after finishing fifth in scoring and first in assists on the team. Sara Puckett, Tess Darby and Jillian Hollingshead, all players who have been around the program for multiple years, are also out of eligibility. Puckett and Darby both played their entire tenure with the Lady Vols while Hollingshead transferred in early in her career from Georgia. The three departing transfers are Avery Strickland, Favor Ayodele and Destinee Wells. All three played sparing minutes with Strickland occasionally getting meaningful minutes in the case of injury or foul trouble. Walk-on Edie Darby is also medically retiring and stepping away from the sport.

INCOMING