Here is what we learned about the Vols' upcoming opponents in week 10.

Tennessee (7-2, 3-2 SEC) had an opportunity to watch its next two opponents in No. 12 Missouri and No. 2 Georgia in a game with major eastern division implications while Vanderbilt stayed in search of its first conference win against Auburn .

The No. 19 Vols routed UConn , 59-3 in a non-conference game to open the month of November on Saturday. Elsewhere in the SEC though a number of high profile matchups headlined the weekend.

Missouri nearly ruined Georgia's perfect season a year ago in Columbia.

The Tigers were one of the few teams on the Bulldogs' schedule to take them to the wire during their national championship run. Missouri had its chances to do the same at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

Missouri led twice, including a 13-10 advantage in the third quarter before Georgia scored on back-to-back touchdown drives. Still, the Tigers withstood the blows with Cody Schrader scored on a 12-yard touchdown run to get Missouri back within one possession.

The deciding play came on an ill-advised pass from Brady Cook that was intercepted by Nazir Stackhouse that helped Georgia to 30-21 win to remain unbeaten and in the drivers seat to Atlanta.

Georgia (9-0, 6-0) forced two turnovers on defense and Carson Beck finished 21-of-32 passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns on offense. Ladd McConkey led the Bulldogs in receiving with seven catches for 95 yards.

Georgia hosts No. 10 Ole Miss in Athens next week and rounds out conference play at Tennessee on Nov. 18 in Knoxville.

Both of Missouri's losses this season have been decided by late turnovers but the Tigers have exceeded expectations to this point.

Schrader had another impressive outing, rushing for 112 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Cook was 14-of-30 passing for 212 yards and a score but threw a pair of interceptions.

Missouri (7-2, 3-2) plays Tennessee at Memorial Stadium in Columbia next Saturday. The Vols have outscored the Tigers, 128-48 in the last two meetings.