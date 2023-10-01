Before the calendar turns to October, a number of high profile SEC clashes took place on Saturday. Tennessee thumped South Carolina 41-20 to get back .500 in league play and keep its eastern division goals in tact. Elsewhere, Texas A&M faced Arkansas in Arlington, Texas, Kentucky aced its first test of the season vs. No. 22 Florida and No. 1 Georgia went down to the wire at Auburn. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION Here is what we learned about the Vols’ upcoming conference opponents this week.

Johnson impresses in first game since Weigman injury

Texas A&M appears to be in good hands under Max Johnson. Previously the Aggies' backup quarterback, Johnson was thrust into the starting role after Conner Weigman suffered a season-ending injury against Auburn last week but looked the part vs. Arkansas on Saturday. Johnson was 17-of-28 passing for 210 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the Aggies' 34-22 win. Texas A&M posted 414 yards of total offense and the run game helped alleviate some of the pressure from Johnson with more than 200 yards rushing. Texas A&M ( 4-1, 2-0) has now won three-straight games since losing at Miami in week 2 and host No. 12 Alabama in College Station next Saturday. Tennessee will play the Aggies at Neyland Stadium out of a bye week on Oct. 14.

Davis powers Kentucky past Florida

Ray Davis may still be running. The Kentucky running back rushed for an astounding 280 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries and averaged 10.8 yards per rush in the Wildcats' 33-14 dismantling of Florida in Lexington. The defense held the Gators to just 69 yards rushing and sacked quarterback Graham Mertz three times and lived in the backfield, totaling nine tackles for loss. It was a statement win for Kentucky (5-0, 2-0), which entered the game unbeaten but not overly impressive in its first four outings. Expect the Wildcats to be ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Sunday. Kentucky takes another big stage on Saturday at top ranked Georgia. The Wildcats gave the Bulldogs fits last season during their national championship run and could be in position to do it again.

Georgia survives scare at Auburn