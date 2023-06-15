The long-awaited 2024 SEC football schedule is here and the league has never looked stronger. With the arrival of Texas and Oklahoma, the league is expanding to 16 teams and axing divisions for the first time in 32 years. Their addition brings even more marquee match ups to the schedule while sustaining a number of traditional rivalries. Such was the case for Tennessee, which will play Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky and Vanderbilt while facing Oklahoma as well as Mississippi State and Arkansas. The SEC received some criticism for not going to a nine-game scheduling format at the conference's spring meetings last month, but it is clear that there was an effort to maintain historic games. VolReport managing editor Noah Taylor and assistant managing editor Ryan Sylvia take a look at what they like and dislike about the Vols’ new schedule.

WHAT WE LIKE

Noah: Tennessee and Oklahoma had a memorable finish the last time the two teams met in 2015. In a game that featured Josh Dobbs and eventual Heisman winner Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma overcame a multiple-score deficit and a hostile environment at Neyland Stadium to beat the Vols in overtime, 31-24. Now Tennessee will get the chance to play at Oklahoma after its return trip to Norman in 2020 was scrapped due to COVID. The Vols last played the Sooners on the road in 2014. As a program, Tennessee is in a much better position under Josh Heupel than it was then, while Oklahoma is looking to improve in head coach Brent Venables' second season. A former national championship-winning quarterback for the Sooners in 200-01, Heupel returning to play his alma mater makes this game even more intriguing.

Ryan: The biggest positive from the announced schedule is the rivalries that will be preserved for the season. With the eight-game format alternating seven opponents from year-to-year, some annual games that Vol fans have come to enjoy such as the Third Saturday in October and the match with Florida would be missing from the schedule every other year. However, this won't be the case in 2024. Not only does Tennessee play Alabama and the Gators at home, but it is also set to play rivalry matches against Kentucky and Georgia. Although some of these games will prove to be difficult wins, it will be extremely interesting to see how the Vols fare against their in-conference foes. Heupel has already proven to be capable of winning big games and snapping streaks, as well.

WHAT WE DISLIKE