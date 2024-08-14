PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
What you need to know about construction delays at Lindsey Nelson Stadium

Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello takes Knox News on a tour of the renovation work underway at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville on Tuesday, February 6, 2024.
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

Following the national title, Tennessee baseball had plans to be welcomed back to Knoxville next season at a remodeled Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

While there will still be many updates done to the facility, there have been bumps in the road to delay part of the process. Renovations will continue into 2026 with construction to continue this off-season.

Here's what you need to know.

QUOTES

Our staff and I appreciate Vol Nation for all the support we’ve received, specifically from our fans who have created one of the best home-field advantages in college baseball. The ongoing updates to Lindsey Nelson Stadium will only enhance the incredible environment established on Rocky Top for our passionate supporters who deserve a first-class facility that stands among the best in the country. While we all wish these updates could be completed by the start of next season, we understand the in-depth process required to complete a project of this magnitude and the challenges that come with it.
— Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello
We are enthusiastic about offering a world-class experience for the best fans in the country once the renovations at Lindsey Nelson Stadium are complete. We deeply appreciate our fans' patience and understanding as we navigate through the construction process.
— Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White

WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2025

- New 4 seat tabletop units (4Topps) along the right field line

- New additional chairback seats under a new mezzanine level

- New permanent net system

- New left field bar on main concourse (behind the current 4Topps section)

- New right field student section

- New 1st Baseline restrooms and concessions

- Renovated restrooms on main concourse behind home plate

- Enhanced seating behind home plate (brand new cushioned MVP style seats; these seats will increase in price with access to the MVP room and those amenities in 2026)

WHAT WILL BE ADDED IN 2026

- New ome plate entrance and plaza area

- New third level suites and club space

- New Sound system

- New kitchen

- New team merchandise shop and ticket office

- New player entry corridor

- New 3rd Baseline restrooms and concessions

- Fully completed mezzanine level

- Renovated concessions on main concourse behind home plate

- MVP room expansion

- Multiple elevators

- Permanent LED lighting

OTHER THINGS TO NOTE

- Tennessee Athletics on the contruction challenges: "The project team encountered several issues and unforeseen conditions associated with stadium site work and the relocation of surrounding utilities. The project requires a series of significant and complicated utility relocations, which often necessitate additional processes, including local utility review and approval. The relocation of utilities must be completed prior to completing several other aspects and milestones of the project, such as the placement of foundations and erection of steel for the new third-level club and suites."

- Pat Head Summitt Street will remain closed to vehicular traffic throughout the 2025 season. The street will maintain pedestrian traffic.

- Tennessee Athletics on the main gate: "Fans will notice construction continuing around the main entry gate of Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the 2025 season. As progress develops on the spaces that will be new in 2026, construction updates will continue to be made throughout the 2025 season."

