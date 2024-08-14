What you need to know about construction delays at Lindsey Nelson Stadium
Following the national title, Tennessee baseball had plans to be welcomed back to Knoxville next season at a remodeled Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
While there will still be many updates done to the facility, there have been bumps in the road to delay part of the process. Renovations will continue into 2026 with construction to continue this off-season.
Here's what you need to know.
WHAT TO EXPECT IN 2025
- New 4 seat tabletop units (4Topps) along the right field line
- New additional chairback seats under a new mezzanine level
- New permanent net system
- New left field bar on main concourse (behind the current 4Topps section)
- New right field student section
- New 1st Baseline restrooms and concessions
- Renovated restrooms on main concourse behind home plate
- Enhanced seating behind home plate (brand new cushioned MVP style seats; these seats will increase in price with access to the MVP room and those amenities in 2026)
WHAT WILL BE ADDED IN 2026
- New ome plate entrance and plaza area
- New third level suites and club space
- New Sound system
- New kitchen
- New team merchandise shop and ticket office
- New player entry corridor
- New 3rd Baseline restrooms and concessions
- Fully completed mezzanine level
- Renovated concessions on main concourse behind home plate
- MVP room expansion
- Multiple elevators
- Permanent LED lighting
OTHER THINGS TO NOTE
- Tennessee Athletics on the contruction challenges: "The project team encountered several issues and unforeseen conditions associated with stadium site work and the relocation of surrounding utilities. The project requires a series of significant and complicated utility relocations, which often necessitate additional processes, including local utility review and approval. The relocation of utilities must be completed prior to completing several other aspects and milestones of the project, such as the placement of foundations and erection of steel for the new third-level club and suites."
- Pat Head Summitt Street will remain closed to vehicular traffic throughout the 2025 season. The street will maintain pedestrian traffic.
- Tennessee Athletics on the main gate: "Fans will notice construction continuing around the main entry gate of Lindsey Nelson Stadium during the 2025 season. As progress develops on the spaces that will be new in 2026, construction updates will continue to be made throughout the 2025 season."
