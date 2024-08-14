Following the national title, Tennessee baseball had plans to be welcomed back to Knoxville next season at a remodeled Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

While there will still be many updates done to the facility, there have been bumps in the road to delay part of the process. Renovations will continue into 2026 with construction to continue this off-season.

Here's what you need to know.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM