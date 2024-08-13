Where class of 2025 Vols commits, targets land after new Rivals250 rankings
As we near the senior season for the 2025 class, Rivals has released an updated list of its top 250 prospects.
This includes plenty of Tennessee commits and targets who made the new Rivals250.
Here's where they're newly ranked at.
COMMITS
TARGETS
Sanders is set to come off the board on August 17 where he will choose between Tennessee, Ohio State, Nebraska and Georgia. There isn't necessarily a clear front runner but the Vols are in a great spot just days away from the announcement.
Ffrench has been a long-time Vols target which landed them inside his top-four of Tennessee, LSU, Texas and Miami. It doesn't seem the Vols are the favorite to land him on August 30 but they've still landed toward the top of his list.
Sparks is an in-state target from Baylor School in Chattanooga. In February, he whittled his list of schools down to six which included Tennessee along with Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan and Miami. He hasn't announced a commitment date yet.
One of the next targets who could come off the board in the favor of Tennessee is Konanbanny. He is down to the Vols and Florida State but Tennessee is considered the favorite. His commitment date is locked in for August 23.
