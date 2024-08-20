PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1IWDlKTlBORzRKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUhYOUpOUE5HNEonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News More News
ago football Edit

Where class of 2026 Vols commits, targets land after new Rivals250 rankings

Tennnessee four-star tight end commit Carson Sneed. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Ryan Sylvia • VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
@RyanTSylvia
Born in Knoxville, Tenn. and a graduate of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Covering football, men's and women's basketball, baseball, softball and recruiting for VolReport.

As the junior seasons for the 2026 class begin, Rivals has released an updated list of its top 250 prospects.

This includes plenty of Tennessee commits and targets who made the new Rivals250.

Here's where they're newly ranked at.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

COMMITS

UNCOMMITTED WITH VOLS OFFERS IN TOP 25

OTHER NAMES TO KNOW INSIDE RIVALS250

–––––

