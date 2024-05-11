The 2024 NBA Draft is quickly approaching as the playoffs have neared the midway point of the second round.

This includes the NBA Draft Lottery taking place on Sunday, May 12, at 3 p.m. ET. This is when the top 14 picks of the draft will be decided among the bottom teams in the league.

Former Tennessee basketball star Dalton Knecht is one of the players who could be effected by this as he is largely projected to be one of the first 14 players taken off the board.

Here's where multiple mock drafts have him heading into the lottery.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM