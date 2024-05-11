Where Dalton Knecht is projected in 2024 NBA Mock Drafts ahead of lottery
The 2024 NBA Draft is quickly approaching as the playoffs have neared the midway point of the second round.
This includes the NBA Draft Lottery taking place on Sunday, May 12, at 3 p.m. ET. This is when the top 14 picks of the draft will be decided among the bottom teams in the league.
Former Tennessee basketball star Dalton Knecht is one of the players who could be effected by this as he is largely projected to be one of the first 14 players taken off the board.
Here's where multiple mock drafts have him heading into the lottery.
|Pick
|Team
|Publication
|
7
|
Memphis Grizzlies
|
CBS
|
9
|
Utah Jazz
|
Bleacher Report
|
9
|
Houston Rockets
|
Tankathon
|
9
|
Houston Rockets
|
ESPN
|
11
|
Chicago Bulls
|
The Ringer
|
12
|
Oklahoma City Thunder
|
Sports Illustrated
WHAT THEY SAID
CBS: "Arguably no player helped his NBA Draft stock this past season more than Knecht. The former JUCO player who then spent two years at Northern Colorado was fabulous in his fifth year of college basketball at Tennessee."
"Knecht should be one of the most impactful rookies in the NBA next season."
Bleacher Report: "Dalton Knecht is perceived as one of the surest bets on the board with 6'6" size, elite shotmaking and huge scoring outputs against quality opponents."
ESPN: : "(The Rockets) could look at more ready-made players with this pick considering the plethora of youth already on the roster. Shooting will likely be a priority for Houston this summer, and the dynamic perimeter game of the nearly 23-year-old Knecht -- who made 40% of his 3s this season -- could be attractive with this pick."
The Ringer: "Knecht is on the older side for a prospect, but he isn’t necessarily without upside."
"A dynamic, knockdown 3-point shooter from deep ranges. He can sprint into the wing or readjust in midair to fire accurately coming off of screens."
