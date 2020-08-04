VolQuest - Where do the Vols stand for 4-star Nyland Green?

Sometimes it has felt like it was Georgia or Auburn. At one point, many had Covington, Georgia defensive back headed for Clemson. But as high school football pads pop this morning in the peach state, the recruitment of one of the top corners in the nation is still very much open which means Tennessee is still very much in the mix.

"They are in the mix with me," Green said. "I have a lot of considering to do and I'd like to drop a top four or five schools. I'm not sure when I'm going to do that."

Tennessee's staff and current players have been working the Newton product pretty hard. The Vols have definitely surged for him thanks to certain factors.

"Tennessee is amazing," Green said. "They run an amazing defense and they are just an all around great place. I like their staff. I have a good feel for them. Their whole staff is recruiting me."

That includes defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley, who has been pushing Green to see a bright future in big orange.

"DA is the guy," Green said. "That's the corner coach and the DC. What more could you want. It's an amazing relationship. He likes my game with my length and physicality."

He is also very fond of head coach Jeremy Pruitt.

"Coach Pruitt is my guy," Green said. "He always makes me laugh. When you have a good relationship with the head coach, there isn't much more to say. He's a nice and amazing all around person. He's a great coach."