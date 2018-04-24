Lawrenceville, Georgia defensive back Andrew Booth will have his pick from some of college football's most tradition rich programs when he makes his college commitment.

The 4-star corner was back in Knoxville last weekend, as Tennessee turns up their pursuit of the peach state product.

"Tennessee is up there," Booth said. "I see a lot of opportunity there. They are one of my top schools with Georgia, Clemson, Auburn, Florida State and Ohio State.

"Tennessee is a diverse place with the people. I like the relationships I have with he coaches."

Booth took in the Orange & White Game. He got to see how the coaches coach and what Tennessee is working with in the backend of its defense. What he saw was plenty of playing for some incoming prospects.

"I really got to see they need some help," Booth said of the Tennessee secondary. "They need help if you know what I'm saying. I got to see that I could go out and play very soon. I like that."

So how does Booth weigh early playing time and a program trying to rise versus going to a school that has a tougher path to the field, but may win a little bit faster?

"It depends on what you are going for," Booth said. "If you want to win games or if you want to go in and make a name for yourself then you don't care about winning right away.

"I'm team guy so I always like winning, but I'm always going to get mine if you know what I'm talking about."