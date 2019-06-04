Athens, Georgia athlete Len'Neth Whitehead is one of the more versatile athletes in the 2020 class. He could play either side of the ball in college and Tennessee has been a consistent contender for quite a while.

"I was up there earlier this spring," Whitehead said. "I enjoyed the campus. Coach (Kevin) Sherrer and I speak frequently and I like him and coach (Jeremy) Pruitt and coach (Chris) Weinke. They want me on their team and feel like I can help their roster on either side of the ball."

The Tennessee staff is looking to add the best players they can at each position and a player with Whitehead's size and speed is a rarity. It's that type of athlete that can help flip the program around.

"They like my size and speed," Whitehead said. "They have told me they like my natural ability and athleticism. I personally feel like my size and speed helps me a lot and they like that."

So where will Whitehead play in college? Well a lot of that depends on which school is recruiting him and what position he wants to play. He plans on making an impact either way, but he does have a slight favorite in terms of positional home.

"I somewhat care," Whitehead said. "I'd like to play running back because that's what I feel comfortable with. I've been training hard this offseason at linebacker though so I hope this season is validation on where I'll play."

And some schools have played their hand with their desire to see him in a particular area.

"Wisconsin told me running back, whereas South Carolina and Georgia said defense only," Whitehead said. "Tennessee, Texas, Oklahoma all like me as an athlete. It just varies with each school."