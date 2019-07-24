It's been over a month since Cocoa, Florida running back Caziah Holmes visited Tennessee officially. As the time has passed during the dead period, Holmes has focused on his decision, but where does Tennessee stand?

"All of my final schools are pretty even," Holmes said. "They want and need someone like me. They have told me they need a player like me. Tennessee has a great coaching staff, great people and I'm looking for all those things."

Looking back at his June official to Rocky Top, Holmes loved the people around the program and that at least put Tennessee in the serious conversation down the home stretch.

"The players on the team and how we collaborated," Holmes said. "The different activities that we got to do while we were there. It was a good visit, but it was the people that made it good."

One of those people is running backs coach David Johnson. His name has been very apparent on the recruiting trail for Tennessee in the 2020 class as he recruits top in-state talented like Omari Thomas, Bryson Eason and others.

"He's a great coach and he knows what he is doing," Holmes said of Johnson. "The biggest thing is he cares for his kids. He's a players coach. That's the biggest thing you can hope for in a coach is someone that has your back."

