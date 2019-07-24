Where does Tennessee stand in the race to land playmaker Caziah Holmes?
It's been over a month since Cocoa, Florida running back Caziah Holmes visited Tennessee officially. As the time has passed during the dead period, Holmes has focused on his decision, but where does Tennessee stand?
"All of my final schools are pretty even," Holmes said. "They want and need someone like me. They have told me they need a player like me. Tennessee has a great coaching staff, great people and I'm looking for all those things."
Looking back at his June official to Rocky Top, Holmes loved the people around the program and that at least put Tennessee in the serious conversation down the home stretch.
"The players on the team and how we collaborated," Holmes said. "The different activities that we got to do while we were there. It was a good visit, but it was the people that made it good."
One of those people is running backs coach David Johnson. His name has been very apparent on the recruiting trail for Tennessee in the 2020 class as he recruits top in-state talented like Omari Thomas, Bryson Eason and others.
"He's a great coach and he knows what he is doing," Holmes said of Johnson. "The biggest thing is he cares for his kids. He's a players coach. That's the biggest thing you can hope for in a coach is someone that has your back."
Holmes stands 5-foot-11 and weighs north of 180 pounds. He will look to get bigger over the next few months, but his skill set as a difference maker is what makes him highly sought after.
"Everyone says my speed so I know that for sure," Holmes said. "I'm smart so I have a good football IQ and I guess my vision. I'm very agile and things like that. Plus I can catch out of the backfield."
Holmes is planning on announcing his college decision on August 9th. He's looking for the right fit and that's why his list of top schools is so pivotal to him. Penn State, Florida, Miami, Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida State and Auburn make up his final schools.
"I'm looking for a place I'm wanted and that has that family atmosphere that I'm looking for," Holmes said. "A place that I can make an impact as a freshman and play my type of game. A place that can help me on and off the field."
Rivals.com ranks Holmes as a 4-star athlete in the class of 2020.