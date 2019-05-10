CHARLOTTE -- Charlotte, North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye has been one of the hottest quarterbacks in the 2021 class this spring. The Myers Park product was on Rocky Top last month and likes what he has seen from Tennessee.

"I think the world of coach (Chris) Weinke," Maye said. "I got to meet coach (Jim) Chaney when I went up there and I think the world of him. It was a great environment when I got to watch them scrimmage. I liked the way the program is down there."

The time with Chaney proved to be very valuable, as the two had a chance to sit down and talk about what Chaney sees in Maye and how he could impact Tennessee.

"He said he liked how all-around my game is," Maye said. "He likes that I can stand in the pocket and make the throw or get out and make a throw on the run. He likes that I have the quarterback build and have toughness."

And Chaney's pedigree with quarterbacks and offensive success is something that stands out to Maye.

"He's done a great job everywhere he's been," Maye said. "He did a great job with Jake Fromm. They have stuff built in their offense that you see in the NFL so it's great."

Maye has known Tennessee quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke for a while. Weinke played for the Carolina Panthers and has ties to the Charlotte area.

"He's the best of the best," Maye said of Weinke. "He's a Heisman winner so he knows the position and he played in the NFL, which is the goal. It would be awesome to have a coach like that."