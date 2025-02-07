Where former Tennessee basketball stars landed after NBA trade deadline

Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) gestures after making a three point basket against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Chase Center. (Photo by Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images)

One of the busiest trade deadlines in NBA history has expired as of 3 p.m. ET on Feb. 6. While stars across the league found new homes, former multiple Tennessee basketball players were roped into deals. Here's who is starting fresh on a new team and who stayed safe this time. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Advertisement

Dalton Knecht: Lakers to Hornets

Possibly the biggest trade in league history occurred days ahead of the deadline when Luka Doncic was traded to the Lakers in a deal that included Anthony Davis headed to the Mavericks. Reports indicated that Dallas initially had interest in Dalton Knecht but talked the Mavericks out of including him. However, Knecht was on the move anyway as Los Angeles shipped him to the Hornets for big man Mark Williams. Here is the full deal that pairs rookie Knecht up with former Vol Grant Williams in Charlotte. Lakers receive: - Mark Williams Hornets receive: - Dalton Knecht - Cam Reddish - 2031 Lakers unprotected first-round pick - 2030 Lakers pick swap

Josh Richardson: Heat to Jazz

Josh Richardson is one of the longest-tenured former Tennessee players to still be active in the NBA. He recently made his return to Miami to play with the Heat, but he's also on the move. Richardson was traded to the Jazz in a multi-team deal that was headlined by Heat star Jimmy Butler heading to the Warriors. Here are the full details of the trade. Warriors receive: - Jimmy Butler Heat receive: - Andrew Wiggins - PJ Tucker - Kyle Anderson - 2025 Warriors first-round pick (top-10 protected) Pistons receive: - Dennis Schroder - Lindy Waters III - 2027 second-round pick (via 76ers) - 2031 second-round pick (via 76ers) Jazz receive: - KJ Martin - Josh Richardson 76ers receive: - N/a

Jaden Springer: Celtics to Rockets

After beginning his career with the 76ers before being joining the Celtics where he won an NBA Championship last season, Jaden Springer is headed to a third team in his young career. This time, he's being traded to the Rockets. While Houston isn't the reigning champions, it is off to a strong start where it currently sits as the 3-seed in the West. Here are the full details of the Springer trade. Rockets receive: - Jaden Springer - 2030 second-round pick Celtics receive: - Future second-round pick

Not traded