Where former Tennessee players are headed after opening to NFL Free Agency

Beginning at noon ET on Monday, NFL franchises could legally 'tamper' with pending free agents and agree to contracts.
This caused for a chaotic day overall, but in the middle of the chaos three former Tennessee football players signed with new teams for the upcoming NFL season.
Here's who is on the move.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
QB Joshua Dobbs: San Francisco 49ers --> New England Patriots
Former Tennessee quarterback and Vols legend Josh Dobbs is on the move again this offseason, signing with the New England Patriots.
He will reunite with coach Mike Vrabel, who coached him on the Titans, and will help mentor young standout signal caller Drake Maye. Former Vols quarterback Joe Milton III is also in New England, but is a candidate to be moved in a trade.
Dobbs signs a two-year contract worth a guaranteed $3.8 million, but could get all the way up to $8 million over the two seasons. This is his sixth NFL team of his career as he has earned a reputation as one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league.
WR Josh Palmer: Los Angeles Chargers --> Buffalo Bills
Former Tennessee receiver Josh Palmer has a new home as the former third-round draft pick signs the coveted second contract, this one with the Buffalo Bills.
The Canadian has been a solid complementary wideout the last four seasons for the Los Angeles Chargers and will now look to take a bigger step, as Buffalo looks to add better weapons for MVP-caliber quarterback Josh Allen.
Palmer signs a three-year contract worth a guaranteed $18 million, but could get all the way up to $36 million over the three seasons. This will be his second NFL team in his career.
EDGE Darrell Taylor: Chicago Bears --> Houston Texans
Former Tennessee edge rusher Darrell Taylor has been a strong rotational pass rusher since entering the NFL and the Houston Texans have signed him as they look to add more speed off the edge.
He will join fellow former Vols defensive end Derek Barnett as depth options for the Texans. After missing his rookie season due to injury, he would have three strong seasons to boast in Seattle, before being a rotational pass rusher last season in Chicago.
Taylor signs a one-year contract worth $5.25 million, although guaranteed money is unclear at the moment. The Texans will be the third team in his NFL career.
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.