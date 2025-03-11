Where former Tennessee players are headed after opening to NFL Free Agency

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (5) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. (Photo by Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Beginning at noon ET on Monday, NFL franchises could legally 'tamper' with pending free agents and agree to contracts. This caused for a chaotic day overall, but in the middle of the chaos three former Tennessee football players signed with new teams for the upcoming NFL season. Here's who is on the move. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

QB Joshua Dobbs: San Francisco 49ers --> New England Patriots

Former Tennessee quarterback and Vols legend Josh Dobbs is on the move again this offseason, signing with the New England Patriots. He will reunite with coach Mike Vrabel, who coached him on the Titans, and will help mentor young standout signal caller Drake Maye. Former Vols quarterback Joe Milton III is also in New England, but is a candidate to be moved in a trade. Dobbs signs a two-year contract worth a guaranteed $3.8 million, but could get all the way up to $8 million over the two seasons. This is his sixth NFL team of his career as he has earned a reputation as one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league.

WR Josh Palmer: Los Angeles Chargers --> Buffalo Bills

Former Tennessee receiver Josh Palmer has a new home as the former third-round draft pick signs the coveted second contract, this one with the Buffalo Bills. The Canadian has been a solid complementary wideout the last four seasons for the Los Angeles Chargers and will now look to take a bigger step, as Buffalo looks to add better weapons for MVP-caliber quarterback Josh Allen. Palmer signs a three-year contract worth a guaranteed $18 million, but could get all the way up to $36 million over the three seasons. This will be his second NFL team in his career.

EDGE Darrell Taylor: Chicago Bears --> Houston Texans