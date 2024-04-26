Heading into Day 2 of the NFL Draft on Friday, a crop of talent out of Tennessee football remain on the board and for the taking. Rounds two and three will take place beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Here's where ESPN has a group of Vols on their remaining big board. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

No. 65 (RB No. 5) - Jaylen Wright

The first Vol projected to be taken is Jaylen Wright. As the 65th-best player remaining, this would have him just miss the next pair of rounds and be one of the first players taken in the fourth round. However, it is more likely he either goes in the late second or third round due to being the fifth highest-ranked running back. With no backs going in the first round, teams may start to draft tailbacks in day two to secure their backfield of the future. Wright is in the mix for being the first running back taken and seems to be an appealing option for most NFL teams. He had the fastest 40-yard dash of all running backs at the combine and ran for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns in 2024.

No. 145 (CB No. 21) - Kamal Hadden

The next highest-ranked available Vol is cornerback Kamal Hadden. He had the chance to play his way into a higher pick, but hurt his shoulder against Alabama and was held out the remainder of the season. Despite his injury, the upside he showed at the beginning of the year caught the attention of scouts. He sits at the No. 145 overall player remaining and No. 21 cornerback. With defensive backs at high demand, he could possibly sneak into the end of the third round if a team has a high grade for him. However, it is more likely he goes earlier than later on day three.

No. 245 (QB No. 6) - Joe Milton III

Six quarterbacks went early in this year's draft. With that many already off the board, the run in the second and third rounds could continue for teams hoping to grab one before they're all taken. One of the most intriguing prospects at the position is Joe Milton III. He ranks as the No. 245 overall player remaining, but as the No. 6 quarterback, he could be taken much higher than that mark. With easily the strongest arm in the draft and the tools to be elite, a team may fall in love with his potential. He is also likely a day three guy, but if more quarterbacks are selected early, he could hear his name called ahead of projections.

No. 265 (TE No. 16) - McCallan Castles

After spending one season with Tennessee, McCallan Castles is now in position to hear his name called in the draft. Teams love his versatility as he is considered a big of a hybrid between true tight end and full back. Castles ranks as the No. 265 remaining player and No. 16 overall tight end. He is unlikely to go on day two but should hear his name called on day three at some point before the seven rounds are completed.

No. 323 (WR No. 37) - Ramel Keyton

The lone true receiver from Tennessee to enter the draft this year is Ramel Keyton. After running out of eligibility, he is looking to begin his pro career. Keyton ranks as the No. 323 overall player remaining and No. 37 wide receiver. He could be a late pick in the draft but is more likely an undrafted free-agent candidate. Keyton should get a chance either way to make an impression with a team during the off-season, though.

No. 347 (RB No. 33) - Jabari Small