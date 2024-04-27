Heading into Day 3 of the NFL Draft on Saturday, a crop of talent out of Tennessee football remains on the board and for the taking. Rounds four through seven will take place beginning at noon ET. Here's where ESPN has the group of Vols that remain on their big board. TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

No. 16 (RB No. 1) - Jaylen Wright

It has surprised some that Jaylen Wright is still on the board. According to ESPN, he is the No. 16 overall player remaining and the top running back. There were a four backs taken in the second and third rounds combined leaving Wright as the presumed top option. There is a chance he gets passed over for another running back behind him, but it is reasonable to say he is likely the next running back taken off the board. He is also still in line to be the first Vol selected.

No. 81 (CB No. 12) - Kamal Hadden

Kamal Hadden is also inching his way up toward the top of draft boards. He is the No. 81 overall player remaining and the No. 12 cornerback. 13 corners have been taken so far including a stretch of four in a row in the second round. If the cornerback run continues, Hadden could become a fourth or fifth round pick. It is most likely he'll go in the late fifth or beyond, though.

No. 177 (QB No. 6) - Joe Milton III

After six quarterbacks went in the first round, none went in the second and third. This leaves Joe Milton III as the No. 6 quarterback left but he's moved up to the No. 177 overall player. Another quarterback run should start as soon as the fourth round. Once that happens, Milton could go quickly due to his skillset. There are a few signal callers likely in line in front of him, but it just takes one team to love what you have to offer.

No. 197 (TE No. 14) - McCallan Castles

Only three tight ends have been taken through the first three rounds. This has moved McCallan Castles up to just the No. 14 spot for his position and No. 197 overall. Castles is still in position to be picked later during day three, but he'll need some of the other tight ends in front of him to start be called on first.

No. 255 (WR No. 28) - Ramel Keyton

With nine receivers being picked on day two, Ramel Keyton is now the No. 28 at his position. However, as the No. 255 overall player, it is still unlikely he'll be picked during the draft. He'll likely receive interest as an undrafted free-agent, though, and will have a shot to impress a team.

No. 279 (RB No. 29) - Jabari Small