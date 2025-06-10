Where Lady Vols basketball targets sit in updated class of 2026 rankings

As the off-season marches on, On3 has updated its rankings of women's basketball recruits in the 2026 class.
While the Lady Vols are yet to land their first commitment in the class, they are intertwined with some of the best recruits in the cycle.
Here's a look at where Tennessee targets sit in the updated rankings.
*This is not an exhaustive list of Lady Vols targets, but a quick look at some players they have been tied to to this point.
No. 2 - Kate Harping
Rankings: No. 2 NATL | No. 1 POS | No. 1 ST
Position: PG
Rating: 99 | 5-star
Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia
School: Marist School
Notes: Kim Caldwell offered on July 18, 2024, NIL deal with adidas
No. 5 - Oliviyah Edwards
Rankings: No. 5 NATL | No. 2 POS | No. 1 ST
Position: PF
Rating: 99 | 5-star
Hometown: Tacoma, Washington
School: Elite Sports Academy
Notes: Took a visit to Tennessee in January of 2025, can dunk with ease, NIL deal with adidas
No. 8 - Brihanna Crittendon
Rankings: No. 8 NATL | No. 3 POS | No. 1 ST
Position: SG
Rating: 98 | 5-star
Hometown: Thornton, Colorado
School: Riverdale Ridge
Notes: Took an unofficial visit to Tennessee in August of 2024, UT offered on May 5, 2024
No. 11 - Addison Bjorn
Rankings: No. 11 NATL | No. 5 POS | No. 1 ST
Position: SG
Rating: 97 | 4-star
Hometown: Riverside, Missouri
School: Park Hill
Notes: Tennessee was in 'Final 15' released in January
No. 12 - Jacy Abii
Rankings: No. 12 NATL | No. 6 POS | No. 1 ST
Position: SG
Rating: 97 | 4-star
Hometown: Frisco, Texas
School: Liberty
Notes: Tennessee in 'Top 10' released this June, was offered on May 16, 2024
No. 13 - Trinity Jones
Rankings: No. 13 NATL | No. 7 POS | No. 1 ST
Position: SG
Rating: 97 | 4-star
Hometown: Bolingbrook, Illinois
School: Bolingbrook
Notes: Visited Tennessee in October of 2024
No. 14 - Bella Flemmings
Rankings: No. 14 NATL | No. 3 POS | No. 2 ST
Position: CG
Rating: 97 | 4-star
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
School: William J. Brennan
Notes: Brother plays for Houston men's basketball
No. 41 - Leelee Bell
Rankings: No. 41 NATL | No. 11 POS | No. 1 ST
Position: PF
Rating: 94 | 4-star
Hometown: Minot, North Dakota
School: Minot
Notes: Was offered on May 23, 2025
No. 49 - Natalya Hodge
Rankings: No. 49 NATL | No. 6 POS | No. 2 ST
Position: PG
Rating: 94 | 4-star
Hometown: Knoxville, Tennessee
School: Bearden
Notes: From Knoxville, visited in October of 2024
