Published Jun 10, 2025
Where Lady Vols basketball targets sit in updated class of 2026 rankings
Ryan Sylvia  •  VolReport
Assistant Managing Editor
As the off-season marches on, On3 has updated its rankings of women's basketball recruits in the 2026 class.

While the Lady Vols are yet to land their first commitment in the class, they are intertwined with some of the best recruits in the cycle.

Here's a look at where Tennessee targets sit in the updated rankings.

*This is not an exhaustive list of Lady Vols targets, but a quick look at some players they have been tied to to this point.

No. 2 - Kate Harping

Rankings: No. 2 NATL | No. 1 POS | No. 1 ST

Position: PG

Rating: 99 | 5-star

Hometown: Atlanta, Georgia

School: Marist School

Notes: Kim Caldwell offered on July 18, 2024, NIL deal with adidas

No. 5 - Oliviyah Edwards

Rankings: No. 5 NATL | No. 2 POS | No. 1 ST

Position: PF

Rating: 99 | 5-star

Hometown: Tacoma, Washington

School: Elite Sports Academy

Notes: Took a visit to Tennessee in January of 2025, can dunk with ease, NIL deal with adidas

No. 8 - Brihanna Crittendon

Rankings: No. 8 NATL | No. 3 POS | No. 1 ST

Position: SG

Rating: 98 | 5-star

Hometown: Thornton, Colorado

School: Riverdale Ridge

Notes: Took an unofficial visit to Tennessee in August of 2024, UT offered on May 5, 2024

No. 11 - Addison Bjorn

Rankings: No. 11 NATL | No. 5 POS | No. 1 ST

Position: SG

Rating: 97 | 4-star

Hometown: Riverside, Missouri

School: Park Hill

Notes: Tennessee was in 'Final 15' released in January

No. 12 - Jacy Abii

Rankings: No. 12 NATL | No. 6 POS | No. 1 ST

Position: SG

Rating: 97 | 4-star

Hometown: Frisco, Texas

School: Liberty

Notes: Tennessee in 'Top 10' released this June, was offered on May 16, 2024

No. 13 - Trinity Jones

Rankings: No. 13 NATL | No. 7 POS | No. 1 ST

Position: SG

Rating: 97 | 4-star

Hometown: Bolingbrook, Illinois

School: Bolingbrook

Notes: Visited Tennessee in October of 2024

No. 14 - Bella Flemmings

Rankings: No. 14 NATL | No. 3 POS | No. 2 ST

Position: CG

Rating: 97 | 4-star

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

School: William J. Brennan

Notes: Brother plays for Houston men's basketball

No. 41 - Leelee Bell

Rankings: No. 41 NATL | No. 11 POS | No. 1 ST

Position: PF

Rating: 94 | 4-star

Hometown: Minot, North Dakota

School: Minot

Notes: Was offered on May 23, 2025

No. 49 - Natalya Hodge

Rankings: No. 49 NATL | No. 6 POS | No. 2 ST

Position: PG

Rating: 94 | 4-star

Hometown: Knoxville, Tennessee

School: Bearden

Notes: From Knoxville, visited in October of 2024

