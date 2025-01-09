Where outgoing Tennessee football transfers have landed so far

With the window to enter the transfer portal closed, a good amount of players across the country have found their new homes.
Of the nearly 20 players in the portal out of Tennessee, 11 have announced their next destination. This includes eight Power Four destinations and two players staying within the SEC.
Here's the full list.
TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM
- New School: Florida State
- Date Entered: 12/27/24
- Date Committed: 1/5/24
- New School: Purdue
- Date Entered: 12/12/24
- Date Committed: 1/6/25
- New School: USF
- Date Entered: 12/9/24
- Date Committed: 1/4/25
- New School: Louisville
- Date Entered: 12/30/24
- Date Committed: 1/6/25
- New School: Virginia Tech
- Date Entered: 12/14/24
- Date Committed: 12/29/24
- New School: Mississippi State
- Date Entered: 12/6/24
- Date Committed: 12/19/24
- New School: Florida State
- Date Entered: 12/23/24
- Date Committed: 1/5/25
- New School: Vanderbilt
- Date Entered: 12/6/24
- Date Committed: 12/18/24
- New School: Maryland
- Date Entered: 12/5/24
- Date Committed: 12/13/24
- New School: Appalachian State
- Date Entered: 12/4/24
- Date Committed: 12/28/24
Titus Rohrer (TE)
- New School: Montana
- Date Entered: N/a
- Date Committed: 1/7/25
Still looking for their new home
- Date Entered: 12/22/24
- Date Entered: 12/26/24
- Date Entered: 12/9/24
- Date Entered: 12/26/24
- Date Entered: 12/12/24
- Date Entered: 12/26/24
- Date Entered: 12/6/24
- Date Entered: 12/5/24
– TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM.
– ENJOY VOLREPORT WITH A PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION.
– SUBSCRIBE TO THE VOLREPORT YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
– FOLLOW VOLREPORT ON TWITTER: @TennesseeRivals, @ByNoahTaylor, @RyanTSylvia, @Dale_Dowden, @ShayneP_Media.