Where Tennessee basketball debuted in preseason AP Top 25

Three weeks before Tennessee men's basketball opens it 2024-25 season, the Vols debuted in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 poll on Monday.

The Vols, who are coming off of just their second NCAA Tournament Elite Eight run in program history, debuted at No. 12 in the rankings.

Tennessee is the third highest ranked SEC team behind No. 2 Alabama and No. 11 Auburn and ahead of No. 13 Texas A&M, No. 16 Arkansas, No. 19 Texas, No. 21 Florida, No. 23 Kentucky and No. 24 Ole Miss.

The Vols lost a number of veterans from last season's SEC title team, including Josiah-Jordan James and Santiago Vescovi, as well as leading scorer Dalton Knecht, who set a plethora of records in his lone season with the program as a transfer from Northern Colorado.

Tennessee is set to return a few key pieces from that team, though in Zakai Zeigler, who averaged 11.8 points and 6.1 assists last season and stingy defender Jahmai Mashack.

"(Ziegler) is wanting to have a great year and not just individually, but one thing that defines him is he's want to win," Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes said. "And, I think he's done a really good job again with Jahmai (Mashack) and Jordan (Gainey) trying to get the younger players and the new guys to understand we've got some big holes to fill and we need those guys to play at an extremely high level."

Jordan Gainey--a sparkplug for the Vols offensively off of the bench at times last season--is expected to take on a bigger role on both ends of the floor while J.P. Estrella, who had a strong outing against Purdue's Zach Edey in the Elite Eight as a freshman, should fill the void left by transfer portal losses Jonas Aidoo and Tobe Awaka.