Game 2 between Tennessee baseball and Auburn suspended in extras

The Vols and Tigers are knotted up at four after a clutch bottom of the ninth solo shot from Dalton Bargo tied the game.

Game three, by SEC rules, will be just seven innings in length.

Shortly after, it was officially suspended until tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET. The following game will start 45 minutes after the conclusion of game three.

Just one pitch into the 10th inning of Tennessee baseball's game against Auburn , the game was put into a weather delay.

This is the second game of the day for Tennessee. After playing half an inning of baseball on Friday night, the teams resumed action on Saturday morning. Auburn ran away with the game, winning 6-1.

In game two, Auburn took another 2-0 lead after one inning. However, Tennessee responded with a big swing by Hunter Ensley to tie the game in the third.

The Tigers retook the lead in the fifth before the Vols tied it up in the seventh. Both teams scored a run in the ninth including Bargo's home run.

At the moment, start time for game three is unchanged. Sunday's match is set for a 1 p.m. start, also on SECN+.

Tennessee baseball's series vs. Auburn will be a meeting between top 12 teams. In D1Baseball's latest poll, the Vols dropped to the No. 12 spot. The Tigers moved to No. 10 due to their strong season to this point.

The Vols' slide came all the way from No. 6 after a series loss to LSU on the road. The Tigers moved up one spot from No. 11 after taking a series against Mississippi State at home.

Both teams won their midweek contests by narrow margins heading into the weekend. Tennessee downed Northern Kentucky 7-5 while Auburn beat Samford 3-0.

After the Vols play host to the Tigers, Tennessee will continue a long home stand. It will welcome Indiana State to town on Tuesday before playing Vanderbilt for a three-game set over the weekend. The Friday through Sunday series has start times of 5:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 3 p.m., respectively.

Then, the Vols will finish out its regular season slate of home games by hosting Belmont the following Tuesday. The regular season concludes with a trip to play Arkansas from May 15-17.

Then, the SEC Tournament begins on May 20 in a new single-elimination format with the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the conference.