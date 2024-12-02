Where Tennessee basketball stands in latest AP Top 25

Tennessee's surge in the polls continued Monday.

The Vols, off to an unbeaten start through the first month of the season, climbed four spots to No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Top 25.

TALK ABOUT IT IN THE ROCKY TOP FORUM

Tennessee (7-0) is the second highest ranked team from the SEC in the rankings this week, trailing only No. 2 Auburn. The Vols lead No. 4 Kentucky, No. 10 Alabama, No. 13 Florida, No. 21 Oklahoma, No. 22 Texas A&M and No. 23 Ole Miss.

The Vols beat Virginia and Baylor in the Baha Mar Championship nearly two weeks ago before routing UT Martin by 43 points.